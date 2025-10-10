Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Sophie Van De Huevel and Isabella Grant are pictured during the Pride Round launch on October 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW is celebrating Pride Round, with (for the first time ever!) two weeks of Pride kicking off in round nine.

All of your favourite local grounds have something happening from Poof Doof at Whitten Oval to a Bunnings Afterparty at Norwood Oval, and the Ferris Wheel is back at RSEA Park!

Use our guide below to plan your day out at the footy, as well as to pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Instead of stopping at West Footscray Station, get off at Middle Footscray and walk along Victoria Street for plenty of options for a pre-game dinner. Andy's Grill House or Sinjeon K-Street Food are great options before taking the 10- or 15-minute stroll to the oval. Otherwise for something closer, Barkley Street is just around the corner with heaps to choose from, including Bar Josephine or the Plough Hotel.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Food and Beveridge stalls, plus keep an eye out for the Food and Beveridge Voucher giveaways

Curtain Raiser: Western Bulldogs Term 3 AFLW All Girls Superkick Clinic at 5pm – 6pm

Pre-Game: Poof Doof is coming to Whitten Oval! Featuring roaming drag performers and a DJ truck. Plus, glitter facepainting, hair braiding, inflatables, All 4 Paws dog rescue petting, pride cup marquee, fanship bracelets

Before the siren: Be seated by 6.50pm for a Poof Doof Performance!

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter

Half-Time: Superkick, Poof Doof performance on the DJ truck, Western Bulldogs Pride Group Lap of Honour

Three-quarter time: Poof Doof performance on the DJ truck

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Maddy Prespakis in action during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

Adelaide v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12.35pm ACDT

LOVE LOCAL: Located just down the street from The Parade and mere minutes from Adelaide CBD, Norwood Oval is one of the most prime locations on the AFLW calendar. For a breakfast before the bounce, we recommend Pavé Café on the Parade, and post-match, head to Lune Bar and Eatery.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Venue Canteen and Bar

Pre-Game: Crows Merch and Membership marquee, facepainting, line dancers, colour crew, jumping castle, poster making station and giveaways!

Before the siren: Rainbow Crows lap of honour

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick, Player Interview

Three-quarter time: Goal post challenge

Post-Match: If Adelaide win, fans will be welcome onto the ground to sing the team song with the team! Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

After-party – That’s right, Bunnings are hosting an ‘Afters’ concert after the match, with a stage built on ground for bands, a DJ deck and of course a sausage sizzle!

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Located right in the heart of Geelong there are plenty of options for a quick lunch pre-game, or post-match dinner and drinks! The Geelong Hotel is a 7-minute drive or a 15-walk if you want the pre-game stroll. Otherwise, Club Chin Chin is located right in the stadium if you want to enjoy the GMHBA atmosphere.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Curtain Raiser: AFL Barwon All Abilities Match – 12.45-2pm

Pre-Game: Facepainting, Handball target, AFLW Fan mail, silent disco, giveaways!

Before the siren: DJ on stage

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-quarter time: Jump around cam

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Georgie Prespakis in action during Geelong's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Located right near all the best restaurants and cafés in Frankston, there’s lots of reasons to make a trip towards the Mornington Peninsula on the weekend. Cosy and Tasty Dumpling Restaurant on the Nepean Highway is just a 10-minute walk from the Stadium and will be recommended at every single Hawthorn home game, if you don’t mind. Whilst Moon Dog Beach Club, or the Hop Shop are perfect for a post-game drink.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Food Trucks

Pre-Game: Hawks membership and merch, face painting, hair braiding, air-brush tattoos

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Junior Girls Footy Clubs lap of honour

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Lucy Wales in action during Hawthorn's clash against Gold Coast in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 4.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right next to Springfield Central Station, you can start your day off in any part of Brisbane and easily make your way to the ground. But if something more local to Brighton Homes Arena is what you’re after, stop by Orion Springfield Central across the road for lunch at the Orion Hotel, or a pastry at the Royal Bakery Orion.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Roar Espresso, Drinks and Bars, Miss P’s, Motha Trucka, Dumpling Masters, Sushi to the Max, Fritz Wieners, Dougies, Community BBQ

Curtain Raiser: AFLQ Nines Rainbow cup – 3pm-3.30pm

Pre-Game: Facepainting, bracelet making, temporary tattoos, mini mic, Lions Shop

Before the Siren: cheer loudly for Bre Koenan running out for her 100th game!

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Kate Lutkin’s Retirement Lap of Honour, Auskick

Post-Match: Lions will chair off Bre Koenen, Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Bre Koenen leads Brisbane out against Gold Coast in AFLW round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game and post-game, The Great Northern is always a top recommendation for food and drinks for your Friday night of footy. Otherwise, Florian opens its doors for dinner on Thursday and Friday nights only, so why not walk in with a group of friends for a bite to eat before heading over to Ikon Park.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Curtain Raiser: Richmond Term 3 AFLW All Girls Superkick Clinic @ 5.30pm – 6.15pm

Pre-Game: Inflatables, Mini Golf, Facepainting, giant lawn games, rainbow carpet, spin to win, kids colouring in and activities, photobooth

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-quarter time: Giant Footy Challenge

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Monique Conti in action during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

Sydney v Carlton at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Miss Sina is just around the corner on Illawarra Rd for a coffee and vegan pastry, but if that’s not your thing you can always walk one block up to Illi Hill for a pre-game brunch. The Henson Park hotel is also just around the corner, and perfect for an early pre-game lunch or a place to head to after the match.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Food and Beveridge festival area

Pre-Game: Clappers, inflatables, merch and membership marquee, pride cup marquee, roaming rainbow swans

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Live Performance from Royston

Three-quarter time: Simba cam

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Comma Food and Wine is just around the corner for a post-game feed or go ahead and split the G at Wilbury’s alongside a three-cheese Parma. However, if a pre-game bite is more your thing, grab lunch at Uncle Panini’s and Coffee.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round and Max Drag Queen will be the co-MC!

Food and beverage: Bars, Linton St Café, STK Kiosk, snack back, Sanctum bar, coffee cart, burger truck, hotdog van, twisted potato van

Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic – 1.15pm-2pm

Pre-Game: The Ferris Wheel is back! Silent Disco, Roaming Mascots, Southside Markets, Facepainting, arts and crafts zone, glitter bar, lounge area, sensory space, DJ, pride cup marquee

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Non-playing player interview, pride cup representative interview

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game, grab a coffee from Coccolicco on High St, and Freo Brewery is just around the corner, right near South Mole Lighthouse for a drink and feed post-match.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Ice cream truck, hot jam donut truck, Emily Taylor Dumplings, Sailing for Oranges Roast’s, Turkish Van, Taco Truck, CUB Pop Up Bar

Curtain Raiser: Partner Schools – 11.30am – 12.30pm

Pre-Game: Kids zone, airbrush tattoos, purple hands foundation sensory bags, glitter bar, bracelet making, player signings, DJ, pride flag giveaways, pride message station

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!