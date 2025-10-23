Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Sarah Hosking marks the ball under pressure during the AFLW Round 10 match between Collingwood and Richmond at Victoria Park on October 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WE'RE getting to the pointy end now, but with so many finals-shaping games left to be had, round 11 of AFLW is the place to be.

All of your favourite local grounds have something happening from an "Afters" event at Henson Park to Diwali Festival heading to Brighton Home Arena and a free sausage sizzle at Windy Hill.

Plus, the Showdown on Friday night!

Use our guide below to plan your day out at the footy, as well as to pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, 7.05pm ACDT

LOVE LOCAL: Located just down the street from The Parade and mere minutes from Adelaide CBD, Norwood Oval is one of the most prime locations on the AFLW calendar. Hit up the Norwood Hotel for a pub feed before the game, whereas Yo-Chi is open until late and a great post-match snack.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Showdown IV

Food and Bev: Venue Canteen and Bar

Curtain Raiser: Crows Academies NGA Match @ 4.40pm – 6pm

Pre-Game: Merch truck, membership marquee, inflatables, jumping castle, face painting, poster making station, roaming mascots

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick, Player interview

Three-Quarter Time: Goal kicking challenge activation

Post-Match: Medal and Trophy Presentation Showdown Medal & Showdown Shield, Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25

Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Miss Sina is just around the corner on Illawarra Rd for a coffee and vegan pastry, but if that's not your thing you can always walk one block up to Illi Hill for an early pre-game lunch. The Henson Park hotel is also just around the corner, and perfect for a pre-game lunch or a place to head to after the "Afters" event post-game.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Member Thank You Round

Food and Bev: Food and beverage festival area

Pre-Game: Clappers, Inflatables, Swans merch and membership marquee

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick, DJ Set

Three-Quarter Time: Swans AFLW Quiz – the winner will receive a $500 Bunnings voucher

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

After-party – That's right, Bunnings are back hosting an 'Afters' concert after the match this time at Sydney's Henson Park, featuring a stage built on ground for bands, a DJ deck and of course a sausage sizzle!

Essendon v Hawthorn at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: This author (and plenty of AFL.com.au journalists) highly recommend 3 Salamis on Napier St - just a 5-minute walk from ground for a pre-game lunch. Or if something lighter is more what you're after, grab a coffee or a milkshake from Assembly Ground on Fletcher St before the game.

AT THE GAME:

Food and Bev: Mexican Van, Pizza Van, Ice Cream Van, Boost Juice, Beatbox Burgers

Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic @ 1pm – 2pm

Pre-Game: Face painting, badge making, handball target, inflatables,

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick, Dance Came

Post-Match: FREE Sausage sizzle, Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Essendon players walk onto the field ahead of the AFLW R9 match against Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval on October 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Fremantle v Richmond at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game, grab a coffee from Coccolicco on High St, and Freo Brewery is just around the corner, right near South Mole Lighthouse for a drink and feed post-match.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Celebrating 10 years in AFLW

Food and Bev: Ice Cream Truck, Hot Jam Donut Truck, Emily Taylor Dumpings, Sailing for Oranges Roast's, Turkish Van, Taco Truck, Pop Up Bar

Curtain Raiser: Female NGA U15s @ 12pm – 1pm

Pre-Game: Air brush tattoos, Purple Hands Foundation sensory bags, glitter bar, player signings, DJ, Roaming mascots

Before the bounce: Fremantle past players in Guard of Honour

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-Quarter Time: Non-playing player interview

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Brisbane v Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.15pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right next to Springfield Central Station, you can start your day off in any part of Brisbane and easily make your way to the ground. But if something more local to Brighton Homes Arena is what you're after, stop by Orion Springfield Central across the road for dinner at the Orion Hotel.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Diwali Festival

Food and Bev: Sushi to the Max, Fritz Wieners, Potato Sticks, Aaravices Ice Cream, QLD Dumpling Master, The Malabar Express, Roar Espresso, Bars, Miss P's, Motha Trucka, Dougies Donuts, Ripals Indian Street Food, Community BBQ

Pre-Game: Face painting, Henna artists, bracelet making, temporary tattoos, mini mic, Premiership Cup photo op, giveaways and more!

Before the Siren: The Brisbane Lions are bringing Diwali Festival to Brighton Homes Arena! The Brisbane Lions are bringing Diwali Festival to Brighton Homes Arena! With Diwali performances on stage and a roaming Indian drummer performance.

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick, Diwali Light and Laser Show

Three-Quarter Time: Live performance on stage

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Sophie Conway tackles Eliza McNamara during the round two AFLW match between Melbourne and Brisbane at Casey Fields on September 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

SUNDAY OCTOBER 26

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Mars Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: It's the only match to head to Ballarat in the home and away season, so why not make a day of it. Lake Wendouree is nearby to walk along pre-game or post-match. The Boatshed Restaurant and the Lake shed Restaurant are great options for an brunch or late lunch.

AT THE GAME:

Food and Bev: Food trucks

Pre-Game: Mars Photo Booth, Fire Rescue Victoria, CPR and Cit of Ballarat activations, roaming mascots

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Junior Ballarat Football Netball league kicking challenge or coach interview.

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

North Melbourne v St Kilda at North Hobart Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Located right near Elizabeth St in Hobart, there's plenty of options to go alongside your Tassie day of footy! The Winston is right on the corner for a late lunch, or pre-game you might want to grab coffee from Renown Milk Bar before heading up to the oval.

AT THE GAME:

Food and Bev: Food trucks

Pre-Game: Face painting, handball targets, fanship bracelets

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-Quarter Time: Fan of the match fan cam

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game and post-game, The Great Northern is always a top recommendation for food and drinks for your Sunday afternoon of footy. Otherwise, Joanne's is also on Rathdowne St, and perfect for pizza pre or post-game.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Carlton Respects

Curtain Raiser: Carlton Term 3 AFLW All Girls Superkick Clinic @ 12.55pm – 1.55pm

Pre-Game: Inflatables, Carlton Respects merch marquee

Before the Siren: Welcome to Country, Live performance by Cle Morgan

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-Quarter Time: Run4Respects Race

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Harriet Cordner in action during the AFLW Round 10 match between Carlton and St Kilda at Ikon Park on October 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Bond University, 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Bond University is right near the best of Burleigh, for the best afternoon the Gold Coast can offer. Close to the ground is Blackboard Varsity for lunch pre-game, or the Burleigh Heads Hotel is just a 15-minute drive. Just outside of Mermaid Water's or Surfer's Paradise, there's also tons of options for a pre-game or post-game feed, from Milkman's Daughter to The Local Tavern for a weekend ending in live music.

AT THE GAME:

Food and Bev: Food Trucks (Pizza, Show Foods, Ice Cream), Bars

Pre-Game: Face painting, Carnival rides, SUNS merch marquee

Before the Siren: Harbour Town Be the DJ

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Junior Member Clinic, Dance Cam

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!