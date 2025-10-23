Jasmine Garner and Ella Roberts. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE seems to be a general consensus when it comes to this year's AFLW Best and Fairest award. It's Ash Riddell's honour to lose, right?

With two rounds remaining in the home and away season, Riddell leads the AFL Coaches Association votes by 17, and at the halfway point of the season was ahead of the pack in AFL.com.au's vote count.

She equalled the AFLW disposal record, then broke it twice, and has been a key part of North Melbourne's current 22-game record-breaking run.

But today is time to make the case for two other players, and understand just how good their seasons have been.

Ash Riddell celebrates North Melbourne's win over Sydney at University of Tasmania Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ella Roberts – West Coast's north star

She's your favourite player's favourite player thanks to her leap, repeat efforts, and neat turn of skill, and in a developing West Coast outfit, Ella Roberts has been the star.

At just 20 years old, Roberts sits third in the AFLW for average contested marks and leads her side for disposals, tackles, clearances, score launches and more. Key to her game is the capacity to impact across all lines and she has high game time each week thanks to that split of roles.

She largely plays as a midfielder who rests forward, leading to her average of 5.3 score involvements and second place on the Eagles' goalkicking tally this year. Outside of round one, where she played 84 per cent of game time, Roberts has played a minimum of 91 per cent this season, including two 100 per cent time on ground games.

Roberts is the prototype player for what West Coast is developing as its brand. Strong in the air, skilful on the deck and pure entertainment.

Arguably her high point this year came in the club's impressive round three win over St Kilda – at the time, the biggest comeback in AFLW history. She finished with 23 disposals, two goals, five contested marks and seven tackles, as well as the intangible spirit that encouraged her Eagles over the line.

Jasmine Garner – the League's best

Every time we think Jasmine Garner is a lock for the AFLW's best and fairest award, she doesn't get anywhere near it. So this year, where her teammate is the favourite and she's missed some footy with an injury, could it be her year?

Although she missed North Melbourne's round four win over Collingwood due to an ankle injury, Garner still sits equal-second in the League for goals with 19, and is first for average score involvements.

Her neat skill and elite decision-making have been crucial to the development of the all-conquering Roos this year, as she not only impacts with her own ball use – Garner is one of just two players this year to average 25 or more disposals at 70 per cent or higher efficiency – but with her on-field guidance.

Spitting forward from stoppage to get dangerous in attack often catches direct opponents napping, and she has an uncanny knack of finding space where others can't. This was never more evident than her six-goal turn in round two against Port Adelaide, where she also racked up 31 disposals and 561 metres gained.

Of course, there is still plenty to play out with a fortnight of footy still on the roster, and any of Riddell, Roberts, or Garner would be worthy winners. But it will make for an intriguing vote count come Grand Final week.