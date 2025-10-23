Lucy Single has embraced her new leadership role in what's been a challenging season for Gold Coast

Lucy Single kicks the ball during the AFLW R4 match between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE WIN from 10 matches in your first season as a co-captain might be enough to shake the belief of some, but not Gold Coast's Lucy Single.

Under new coach Rhyce Shaw, the 23-year-old was thrust into the joint leadership role with Niamh McLaughlin ahead of the 2025 season and has had a difficult initiation.

Rocked by pre-season injuries that have rarely relented, the Suns are sitting on the bottom of the ladder ahead of a final fortnight that presents winning opportunities against Collingwood and Richmond.

Ahead of her 50th game on Sunday against the Magpies at Bond University, Single said the season had been a "challenge" but one she had embraced.

"You definitely feel the results as a captain, but we're all feeling it as a club and team," she said on Thursday.

"I'm lucky to lean on our leadership group and share the captaincy with Niamh. It's not something I've had to carry on my shoulders by myself.

"I'm grateful to be in this spot and to have this opportunity.

"I've learnt different ways to approach different things and how to have conversations with people that I wouldn't have been able to have in recent years.

"Obviously, it's been a tough year, and the results haven't been what we wanted, so it's just learning how to navigate that space."

Lucy Single during a Gold Coast AFLW training session at Austworld Centre Oval on August 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Since defeating Greater Western Sydney in round four, the Suns have lost six straight games, which included a brutal run against top-eight teams Carlton, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Hawthorn in successive weeks.

Single said one shining light amongst the gloom had been Shaw.

"It's a new experience for all of us," she said.

"We're so lucky to have him commit to the club and bring so much of his experience.

Rhyce Shaw speaks to players during the AFLW R7 match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at Casey Fields on September 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"He still brings so much energy every week. None of the losses knock him down, it only makes him want to work harder for us.

"We're lucky to have someone who has so much belief in us at the club."

Gold Coast was also buoyed by Wednesday's announcement that highly touted Academy graduate Sunny Lappin had chosen to play at Carrara in 2026.

"It's good to know she has confidence in us and she can see what we're growing and developing as a club," Single said.

Sunny Lappin during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's really nice to have that home grown talent come in, and knowing they're coming in as elite female athletes.

"They're teaching us as well. They come in with so much knowledge and a fundamental set of skill and knowledge."