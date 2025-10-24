The teams are in for round 11's Sunday's matches

L-R: Jenna Bruton, Meg McDonald, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner. Pictures: AFL Photos

TWO SKIPPERS have been brought back into the fold, North Melbourne will rest two premiership stars and Viv Saad will make her debut for her third club, lining up for Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

The Western Bulldogs have recalled skipper De Berry after two weeks of omission, replacing best and fairest Isabelle Pritchard, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with a foot injury, with former No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner remaining an emergency.

North Melbourne champion Emma Kearney has been rested for the trip to Tasmania to face St Kilda, opening the door for classy runner Ella Slocombe to make her debut after nearly two years on the Roos' list.

Jenna Bruton has also been managed, replaced by ruck Ari Hetherington in a not-so like-for-like selection change.

Geelong has made three unforced changes after its disappointing loss to West Coast, picking skipper Meg McDonald, midfielder Bella Smith and winger Bryde O'Rourke in place of Sienna Tallariti, Erica Fowler and Caitlin Thorne.

Saints ruck Rene Caris has been recalled for Bec Ott (Achilles), with the injury-hit club also regaining Jaimee Lambert (calf) and Nic Barr (knee). Nic Xenos was cleared of damage to her knee after last week's win over Carlton, but has been managed, while Nat Plane has been dropped.

Versatile tall Viv Saad has been selected by the Giants, along with Aliesha Newman, with Alicia Eva (toe) and Taylah Levy (managed) making way.

Carlton has been boosted by the return of key forward Tara Bohanna from a foot complaint, along with Síofra O'Connell, with Maddie Torpey and Brooke Vickers dropped.

Key back Selena Karlson will play her first game for the year against Collingwood, replacing Georgia Clark (concussion), while Mikayla Hyde comes in for Kellyann Hogan (MCL).

Gold Coast has brought back Clara Fitzpatrick (calf), Ellie Veerhuis and Tayla Gregory for Lauren Bella, Kiara Bischa and Jamie Stanton (hamstring).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Mars Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: D.Berry

Out: I.Pritchard (foot)

GEELONG

In: B.Smith, M.McDonald, B.O'Rourke

Out: S.Tallariti (omitted), C.Thorne (omitted), E.Fowler (omitted)

North Melbourne v St Kilda at North Hobart Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Slocombe, A.Hetherington

Out: E.Kearney (managed), J.Bruton (managed)

ST KILDA

In: R.Caris, J.Lambert, N.Barr

Out: R.Ott (Achilles), N.Xenos (managed), N.Plane (omitted)

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: T.Bohanna, S.O'Connell

Out: M.Torpey (omitted), B.Vickers (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Newman, V.Saad

Out: A.Eva (toe), T.Levy (managed)

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Bond University, 3.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Fitzpatrick, E.Veerhuis, T.Gregory

Out: J.Stanton (hamstring), L.Bella (omitted), K.Bischa (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: M.Hyde, S.Karlson

Out: K.Hogan (knee), G.Clark (concussion)