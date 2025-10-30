AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

IT ALL comes down to this as AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition goes down to the wire.

Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting remain tied at the top of the leaderboard, but former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams, Riley Beveridge and Nathan Schmook are all within striking distance just one point behind.

Nat and Fish have picked the same winners, while Phoebe is gunning for Fremantle to sink Adelaide on Sunday.

Who will come out on top? Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

North Melbourne - 25 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 6
Total: 74

Cumulative margin: 215

MICHAEL WHITING

North Melbourne – 34 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 7
Total: 74

Cumulative margin: 257

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

North Melbourne - 23 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Fremantle

Last round: 5
Total: 73

Cumulative margin: 264

NATHAN SCHMOOK

North Melbourne – 27 points
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Fremantle 

Last round: 6
Total: 73

Cumulative margin: 252

RILEY BEVERIDGE

North Melbourne - 25 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 7
Total: 73

Cumulative margin: 272

SARAH OLLE

North Melbourne - 30 points
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 7
Total: 72

Cumulative margin: 217

KAITLYN FERBER

North Melbourne - 21 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide 
Richmond
Sydney 
Melbourne
Brisbane 
St Kilda
Adelaide 

Last round: 6
Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 225

GEMMA BASTIANI

North Melbourne – 30 points
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 5
Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 236

SARAH BLACK

North Melbourne - 29 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 6
Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 266

SOPHIE WELSH

North Melbourne - 17 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 4
Total: 64

Cumulative margin: 251

TOTALS

Hawthorn 0-10 North Melbourne
West Coast 3-7 Carlton
Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Port Adelaide
Richmond 10-0 Gold Coast
Sydney 10-0 Essendon
Geelong 0-10 Melbourne
Collingwood 0-10 Brisbane
St Kilda 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 8-2 Fremantle