IT ALL comes down to this as AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition goes down to the wire.

Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting remain tied at the top of the leaderboard, but former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams, Riley Beveridge and Nathan Schmook are all within striking distance just one point behind.

Nat and Fish have picked the same winners, while Phoebe is gunning for Fremantle to sink Adelaide on Sunday.

Who will come out on top? Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

North Melbourne - 25 points

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 6

Total: 74

Cumulative margin: 215

MICHAEL WHITING

North Melbourne – 34 points

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 7

Total: 74

Cumulative margin: 257

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

North Melbourne - 23 points

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Fremantle

Last round: 5

Total: 73

Cumulative margin: 264

NATHAN SCHMOOK

North Melbourne – 27 points

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Fremantle

Last round: 6

Total: 73

Cumulative margin: 252

RILEY BEVERIDGE

North Melbourne - 25 points

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 7

Total: 73

Cumulative margin: 272

SARAH OLLE

North Melbourne - 30 points

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 7

Total: 72

Cumulative margin: 217

KAITLYN FERBER

North Melbourne - 21 points

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 6

Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 225

GEMMA BASTIANI

North Melbourne – 30 points

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 5

Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 236

SARAH BLACK

North Melbourne - 29 points

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 6

Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 266

SOPHIE WELSH

North Melbourne - 17 points

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 4

Total: 64

Cumulative margin: 251

TOTALS

Hawthorn 0-10 North Melbourne

West Coast 3-7 Carlton

Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Port Adelaide

Richmond 10-0 Gold Coast

Sydney 10-0 Essendon

Geelong 0-10 Melbourne

Collingwood 0-10 Brisbane

St Kilda 10-0 Western Bulldogs

Adelaide 8-2 Fremantle



