IT ALL comes down to this as AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition goes down to the wire.
Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting remain tied at the top of the leaderboard, but former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams, Riley Beveridge and Nathan Schmook are all within striking distance just one point behind.
Nat and Fish have picked the same winners, while Phoebe is gunning for Fremantle to sink Adelaide on Sunday.
Who will come out on top? Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
North Melbourne - 25 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 6
Total: 74
Cumulative margin: 215
MICHAEL WHITING
North Melbourne – 34 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 7
Total: 74
Cumulative margin: 257
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
North Melbourne - 23 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Fremantle
Last round: 5
Total: 73
Cumulative margin: 264
NATHAN SCHMOOK
North Melbourne – 27 points
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Fremantle
Last round: 6
Total: 73
Cumulative margin: 252
RILEY BEVERIDGE
North Melbourne - 25 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 7
Total: 73
Cumulative margin: 272
SARAH OLLE
North Melbourne - 30 points
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 7
Total: 72
Cumulative margin: 217
KAITLYN FERBER
North Melbourne - 21 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 6
Total: 68
Cumulative margin: 225
GEMMA BASTIANI
North Melbourne – 30 points
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 5
Total: 68
Cumulative margin: 236
SARAH BLACK
North Melbourne - 29 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 6
Total: 68
Cumulative margin: 266
SOPHIE WELSH
North Melbourne - 17 points
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 4
Total: 64
Cumulative margin: 251
TOTALS
Hawthorn 0-10 North Melbourne
West Coast 3-7 Carlton
Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Port Adelaide
Richmond 10-0 Gold Coast
Sydney 10-0 Essendon
Geelong 0-10 Melbourne
Collingwood 0-10 Brisbane
St Kilda 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 8-2 Fremantle