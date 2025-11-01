Gold Coast ended its season on a high note with victory over Richmond

Sienna McMullen celebrates a goal during the AFLW R12 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at Ikon Park on November 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WOODEN spooner Gold Coast has snatched a win from Richmond with a 14-point victory at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon as both teams closed out disappointing seasons.

Three frenetic final-quarter goals from co-captain Niamh McLaughlin, Darcie Davies and Havana Harris sunk the Tigers 5.9 (39) to 3.7 (25).

TIGERS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The Suns dominated uncontested possession throughout the afternoon (140 to 119), getting their kick-mark game going across the ground and being patient with their build-up, while Richmond went +14 in tackles.

The conditions were picture-perfect for springtime footy in Melbourne, 21 degrees and no breeze to move the needle.

Usual suspects in co-captains McLaughlin (23 disposals, four clearances and 499m gained) and Lucy Single (29 and four), and Charlie Rowbottom (32 disposals, six tackles and four clearances) dominated, while Tigers star Monique Conti was quelled early but finished with 20 touches and four tackles. Teammate Grace Egan was everywhere (29 disposals, five clearances and 516m gained).

Paige Scott turned heads as second ruck, supporting 50-gamer teammate Poppy Kelly. Scott came off with a leg concern in the second quarter but played out the match.

Both sides had chances early that went begging, including an opportunistic snap by Richmond captain Katie Brennan before debutant Shelby Knoll converted from the forward pocket to open the scoring.

Star Sun Lily Mithen then showed vision, taking a step and lowering the eyes before hitting up third-gamer Sienna McMullen. She went back and converted for the Suns' first – and her first career – major.

Learn More 00:46

Early in the second quarter, a holding free kick in the ruck contest was awarded to Jac Dupuy, and she converted 20m out to hand the Suns the lead, though they lost Katie Lynch to concussion.

Richmond rewarded Caitlin Greiser's handy lead-up twice, but unfortunately she missed both shots.

Emelia Yassir celebrated her 50-game milestone by capitalising on a scramble in the goalsquare with a handy gather and goal before adding another major later in the third quarter.

Learn More 04:32

It was a hotly contested second half, as both sides were desperate for the points in the final game of the season.

The Suns' defence held up well for the first few minutes of the third quarter – repelling with intercept marks again and again as Richmond peppered its forward 50 and got reward for effort with a snap from Yassir for her second of the afternoon.

Learn More 05:57

After a number of missed opportunities in the final quarter, the Suns scored three quick goals, sparked by McLaughlin running and taking two bounces before converting from close range.

Irishwoman Aiobhin Cleary was down for a little bit after landing awkwardly and rolling her ankle, but managed to walk to the bench.

Learn More 00:36

Scott won a free kick in the ruck contest on the 50m arc, launching the ball towards goal. It drifted left, but debutant Knoll juggled the ball on the goalline. Unfortunately, she couldn't complete her fairytale afternoon.

It marks the second win of the Suns’ season, although they will finish the year on the bottom of the ladder.

First disposal, first goal, first game to remember

Castlemaine's Shelby Knoll had to wait a long time – over 1000 days in fact – to make her AFLW debut. After being selected in the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft with pick 24, she suffered an ACL injury and then struggled with hamstring issues. To gain match fitness, she played practice matches with West Adelaide. She was clearly impatient to make her mark on Saturday, pouncing on McMullen's hesitation in Richmond's forward pocket about seeing the ball over the line with a tackle. Awarded the free kick, she went back and made her maiden kick count with a drop punt and a running celebration to boot.

Learn More 01:00

50-game milestones galore

In the 10th AFLW season, we've begun to see players hit the 100-game milestone. As the seasons get longer, it's also taking less time to reach the half-century. Saturday afternoon was no exception, with a bumper celebration for three Tigers and one Sun cracking the half century – Emelia Yassir, Laura McClelland, Poppy Kelly and Charlotte Wilson, respectively. In particular, Yassir finished with two goals and McClelland had a couple of Hollywood moments including a great smother and sidestep, while Wilson ultimately came away with the win.

RICHMOND 1.2 2.4 3.5 3.7 (25)

GOLD COAST 1.3 2.5 2.6 5.9 (39)

GOALS

Richmond: Yassir 2, Knoll

Gold Coast: McMullen, Dupuy, McLaughlin, Davies, Harris

BEST

Richmond: Egan, Bacon, Graham, Conti

Gold Coast: Single, Mithen, Rowbottom, McLaughlin, Davies

INJURIES

Richmond: Scott (leg), Cleary (ankle)

Gold Coast: Lynch (concussion)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park