Sydney is out of finals contention after a shock loss to Essendon in Coffs Harbour

Sophie Strong (left) and Holly Ridewood celebrate a win during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

SYDNEY has sensationally been ruled out of finals contention, suffering a shock three-point loss to lowly Essendon in Coffs Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

In a match that was delayed 35 minutes due to lightning, the Swans just had to win to lock up their spot in November action, but the 2.2 (14) to 1.5 (11) loss instead paved the way for West Coast - whom the Swans defeated last week - to rise into the eight.

The Swans started as the hottest of favourites against an injury-devastated Bombers side that had lost eight games on the trot.

The Bombers led 14-2 early in the final quarter when Sophie Alexander tumbled through a goal.

Sydney cut the margin back to three points with four minutes remaining when Zippy Fish registered the Swans first goal of the match, setting up a grandstand finish.

The Swans continued to pepper in search of the goal they needed to secure a finals berth, but Essendon were able to hold firm to secure the 2.2 (14) to 1.5 (11) win.

The result also kept Fremantle's finals hopes alive, with the winner of Sunday's Fremantle-Adelaide match at Norwood Oval to sneak in to the post-season.

"It feels pretty good. It's obviously been a pretty tough few weeks," Essendon star Georgia Nanscawen said after tallying 20 disposals, 17 tackles and a game-saving mark in the dying seconds.

"Super proud of the group to get the win tonight. We had a lot to play for - a lot of pride on the line. Just incredibly proud of the group.

"The fight from the group has been huge."

Sydney finish its season with a 6-6 record and with thoughts of 'what could have been'.

Essendon won the inside 50m count 17-4 in the opening quarter, but its only return was two behinds to forward Amelie Gladman.

The Bombers edged eight points ahead in the second term when Bonnie Toogood snapped a goal from the pocket, and Sydney looked set for a scoreless first half until a rushed behind was recorded just 19 seconds before the main break.

There was only one point scored in the third quarter, and Essendon started the last term with a goal inside 30 seconds as belief continued to grow.

It proved to be enough of a buffer to secure victory, leaving Swans players devastated at the final siren.

Yet another lightning delay

Originally scheduled for a 5.05pm AEDT start, the clash was pushed back to 5.20pm and then to 5.40pm as wild weather lashed Coffs Harbour. Lightning and thunder was in the area surrounding C.ex Coffs International Stadium, with patrons at the ground urged to take shelter. When the match did start, it was a soggy slog with both sides battling on the sodden deck.

Dons turn to top-ups

After acting as the side's runner all year, former Western Bulldog premiership player Bailey Hunt was added to the Bombers' playing side after Maddy Prespakis was withdrawn due to a calf concern. Hunt was the second top-up player on the teamsheet, with Lucy Thompson named as an emergency after tough nut Grace Brooker was withdrawn due to illness. Hunt brought plenty of energy, finishing with three disposals and five tackles from 82 per cent game time.

SYDNEY 0.0 0.1 0.2 1.5 (11)

ESSENDON 0.2 1.2 1.2 2.2 (14)

GOALS

Sydney: Fish

Essendon: Toogood, Alexander

BEST

Sydney: Gardiner, Ham, Hurley, Fish

Essendon: Nanscawen, Cain, Toogood, Gee

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Essendon: Chloe Adams (nose)

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: None

Essendon: Maddy Prespakis (calf) replaced in selected side by Bailey Hunt

Crowd: TBC at C.ex Coffs International Stadium