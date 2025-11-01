Gemma Houghton reflects on becoming the first AFLW player to kick 100 goals

Port Adelaide players celebrate Gemma Houghton's 100th career goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: Greater Western Sydney FC

PORT Adelaide spearhead Gemma Houghton wrote her own perfect script when she booted a major after the siren against Greater Western Sydney to become the first AFLW player to kick 100 career goals.

Houghton etched her name in the record books in dramatic fashion when pulling down a contested mark with only two seconds remaining then slotting a high-pressure set shot to put the icing on the Power’s 57-point win over the Giants at Henson Park on Saturday.

The 31-year-old had missed multiple chances throughout in the game, including a gettable shot earlier in the final term, before making the most of her last-gasp opportunity to seal her place in AFLW history.

“I knew there was about a minute to go and I’d had plenty of shots and plenty of moments,” Houghton said.

“So, I’ll be honest, I kind of just thought 'Yep, not meant to be, I'll sit on 99’.

“We obviously got the ball to ‘Juzzy’ (Justine Mules-Robinson). She didn't hit the first one, which is probably good because I feel like sometimes when you're rushed, they're the ones that you miss. I saw her waiting, went again and got the mark. I couldn't script it better.”

Houghton booted two goals in the second term as the Power sparked to life, then added a third after the main break as the side opened up a commanding lead over the Giants.

But even with Power players looking to hit up the forward more as the game went on, Houghton had to wait until after the siren to kick her crucial fourth goal and reach a century of career goals before being mobbed by ecstatic teammates.

The Port players rushed towards Houghton in a “flood of teal” and bowed down to their record-breaking teammate as she soaked up the moment.

“I felt a little bit calm and composed (lining up for the shot),” Houghton said.

“Once it had left my boot there was nothing I could do."

“I looked up, it went straight through the middle and then the girls… just a flood of teal came towards me. That was so special, one I'll remember forever.”

Houghton reached the 100-goal milestone ahead of Melbourne captain Kate Hore (98) and North Melbourne skipper Jasmine Garner (97) after starting her career at Fremantle in the inaugural AFLW season in 2017.

The gun forward moved to Port Adelaide ahead of their first season in the competition in 2022, and finished this campaign with another impressive haul of 24 goals – one behind League-leader and Power teammate Indy Tahoe.

“It’s really special to be in the history books, obviously wearing the Port Adelaide guernsey. But half of my goals were probably with Fremantle as well,” Houghton said.

“I can't forget where I started. But I’m absolutely proud to pull on this guernsey and get the win with the girls.”