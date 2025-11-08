Fate intervened several times as Ruby Svarc set about her AFLW journey, writes Michael Whiting

Ruby Svarc in action during the AFLW R10 match between Brisbane and Essendon at Windy Hill on October 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT do Rheanne Lugg, Sophie Conway and Gabby Collingwood have in common?

In different ways, all three helped kickstart the career of Ruby Svarc that now sees the dynamic small forward as an integral part of the powerful Brisbane outfit.

Svarc, the younger sister of Cathy, was recruited by the Lions with the 38th pick in the 2020 Telstra AFLW Draft following just one season in the sport with Essendon's VFLW program.

Her first season in the big time was all about learning, watching from the sidelines as Craig Starcevich's team would win its first premiership against Adelaide.

Untried Svarc would then be delisted.

That's where Lugg, who played nine games across 2020 and 2021 with the Lions after previously running out for the Crows, came into the picture.

Rheanne Lugg after the AFLW R2 match between Brisbane and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on February 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"I just wanted to get that contract," Svarc told AFL.com.au.

"I knew I was near the bottom of the list. I got delisted for about 24 hours and then Rheanne Lugg decided to retire. She was in a similar position to me - I was a running player like Rhe, and I was trying to get a position on the wing, and she was a winger, so it kind of opened up that spot for me."

The Lions signed the speedster for season six, a chance she knew could be fleeting.

"I got that second opportunity and I knew that time around … I wanted to make the absolute most of it," she said.

Ruby Svarc takes a mark during a Brisbane AFLW training session at The Gabba on April 14, 2021. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I knew what to expect, how the program worked and how to get the most out of it. I really went to work.

"I knew it was do or die. If I didn't perform in that second year and prove I was worthy of a spot, I knew it probably wasn't going to happen for me.

"I was doing everything I could."

Svarc had played netball as a youngster, so she had the hand-eye coordination to go with the athleticism, but had never played a hand-to-foot sport.

So she poured in hours of kicking at home and ‘craft' work at training to refine her skills.

The defending premiers started 2022 with a fizz, losing to the Crows in round one, losing star defender Kate Lutkins to a ruptured ACL and subsequently having so many players affected by COVID-19 they had to postpone their round two match.

That's where Conway comes in.

After quarantining for seven days under the protocols of the time, the star winger tested positive on the eve of round three.

Sophie Conway celebrates a goal during the round six AFLW match between Brisbane and St Kilda at RSEA Park on February 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It meant a position opened up for me on the wing. I got my opportunity to debut, which was amazing," Svarc said.

"I still joke with Sophie about it now.

"I remember when I ran out for my debut it was so surreal, as opposed to watching from the sidelines. You don't actually know if you're good enough until you play.

"I got a handful of touches, but I did my job and it gave me the belief I could be a part of the team."

With Conway, and others, back the following week, Svarc would be dropped, but it was a temporary setback.

Although she now had the belief she could play at the top level, Svarc realised the wing position was stacked with Conway, Orla O'Dwyer and Jade Ellenger taking up that rotation.

So she spoke to then forwards coach Phil Lovett about a possible move to a small forward role.

"At the very least I thought I could be a good defensive forward until I started to learn the craft a bit more," she said.

"I think at the time that was a gap we had. We had Courtney Hodder, but we probably didn't have someone else that had the same level of physical pressure or that defensive pressure."

And this is where Collingwood, the third of our original trio, comes in. The vibrant former Lion was playing in the forward line in the game Svarc had been dropped for when she suffered a season-ending ruptured ACL.

This opened a door for Svarc she bolted right through.

She was immediately recalled for the following round against the Magpies at Maroochydore and 53 games later, hasn't been dropped again.

Svarc is having the best season of her career, still defined by the blistering speed and manic defensive pressure, but now complemented by an attacking game that provides a nice link between Brisbane's midfield and its forward line.

Her improved play has helped Hodder roam further afield where she can also do damage, and been a nice thread in the Lions' seven-game winning streak.

Gabby Collingwood goes down with a knee injury against Geelong on January 29, 2022. Picture: screenshot

The 32-year-old has proved time and again if you give her half a chance, she's going to grab it with both hands.

"I've always been someone that's persistent and determined to achieve whatever it is I set my mind to," she said.

"I'm someone that's continually seeking to improve personally and professionally, in whatever it is I'm doing.

"The scoreboard doesn't affect me. If it's a close game or we're down, it doesn't affect the way I behave. I think it's the reason I am where I am today.

"If I didn't have that self-belief and determination there's no way I'd be able to pick up a football, get drafted by the Lions, crack into this really high performing side and solidify my spot over the years.

"If I didn't get another contract or get a spot in the team, it wouldn't be because I didn't try."