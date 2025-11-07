Mick Stinear says Melbourne took a lot of learnings from its loss to Brisbane two weeks ago

Jemma Rigoni warms up ahead of the match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE coach Mick Stinear remains coy on whether young defender Jemma Rigoni will take on a tagging role in Sunday's qualifying final as the Demons look for the best way to shut down Brisbane.

The two sides meet again a mere two weeks after the Lions recorded a nine-point win in round 11.

Rigoni has been named in the team for Sunday after fellow defender Maeve Chaplin was ruled out with a hamstring injury, with Stinear saying the Demons must get their defensive match-ups right.

"(Rigoni) brings us speed; she's really task orientated," Stinear told reporters on Friday.

"We haven't finalised in terms of roles, but in terms of wings and mids we really trust our system and back our players in, and then behind the ball is probably where we look to get the match-ups right and then trust our forwards to compete and help us score and keep it in our forward half.

"It's probably a lesson from previously to make it more about us. Coaches can have a look at those things, but we genuinely believe in our group, so we put our full support in behind them."

The Demons will mark their 100th AFLW game as a club in Sunday's final and will look to atone for the round 11 loss as a way of celebration.

"We took a lot of good learnings out of [the loss], implemented some of those against Geelong last week," Stinear said.

"We've been going back to [watch the round 11 game] a little bit … but we've been really focused on us this week, and we believe our best footy is good enough and trust in believing in our players, our strengths and our system, so we'll be trying to implement that against a really good side.

"We're looking forward to the challenge, and you want to be playing against the best team and we believe we've got the team to do it."

Midfielder Eliza McNamara also said she's revelling in the opportunity to take on the Lions so quickly after their last hitout.

"I think it's exciting more than anything [to play them again]," McNamara said.

"Through the review we saw opportunities for our game to grow, which is a really exciting prospect coming into finals and I think with the additional pressure it's going be completely different game to when we played them last time."

"Hopefully a few more stoppages so we're not breathing so hard in this game, it was super-fast paced, so we expect nothing different this week, except maybe a little bit more physicality as well."

Eliza McNamara in action during the match between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

There are two games at Ikon Park preceding Sunday's game, with Saturday night's elimination final between Carlton and West Coast expected to be drenched in up to 8mm of rain.

Melbourne isn't too concerned about playing the third Ikon Park game of the wet-weathered weekend, but Stinear has jokingly offered up Casey Fields again if need be.

"I know there's a fair bit of rain previous week, so hopefully that's all settled. I guess we'll just trust the AFL to have the ground in in good shape. If you need a backup ground, we've got one down the road," Stinear said.

Mick Stinear speaks to the players during the match between Melbourne and Sydney at Casey Fields in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne had originally thrown Casey Fields up as an option for the home final on Sunday, having played five of their home matches there, but the AFL's ultimate decision went the way of Ikon Park.

"Casey's been our home venue since we started the competition, so I guess at the start of the year you feel the opportunity to play a home final, that was what we put our request in," Stinear said.

"But we've been playing home games at Ikon over the years as well, so it's a great opportunity to get a few more people from in town and get eyes on a great game.

"Our group's more than happy to play there, so we're just happy we got to finish second and earned a home final in our state and when that ball goes up, it's just another game of footy."