Melbourne players warm up ahead of the qualifying final against Brisbane on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The AFL is pleased to confirm the fixture for Week Two of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series:

Second Semi Final – Saturday 15 November at 1:05pm AEDT / 12:35pm ACDT

Melbourne vs Adelaide Crows

IKON Park



First Semi Final – Saturday 15 November at 7:15pm AEDT

Hawthorn vs Carlton

IKON Park



The Week Two fixture seeks to balance equitable days break between games, while also giving fans the best opportunity to attend and watch the Semi Finals.



Tickets



Tickets for Week Two of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals will go on sale via Ticketmaster starting Monday 10 November, with a priority sales window opening at 12pm (AEDT) for competing club and AFL members and at 2pm (AEDT) for the general public.



Ticket prices across all weeks of the Finals Series have been frozen from 2024.



Junior fans (under 18) can attend finals matches in Weeks Two and Three free of charge, however, must redeem a ticket in advance of the match via Ticketmaster.



Ticket prices for adults are frozen at $15 for Week Two, consistent with the home and away season and 2024. Prices have also been frozen at $20 for Week Three (Preliminary Finals).



Broadcast



All matches in Week Two of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network, 7plus, Foxtel, Kayo and Binge.



Hosting Rights



The 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final will be held on Saturday 29 November, with the highest ranked club earning the home ground hosting rights.



Below are the current standings of each possible host and their home venue should they earn the right to host the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final: