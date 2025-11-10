IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Sophie Welsh break down the opening round of finals, including some strange scenes from the Hawks, the Blues’ entertainment value, the triumphant Lions, and should there be a wild card round in the AFLW?
EPISODE GUIDE
- 0:57 - Wild card round in the AFLW?
- 5:24 - Strange scenes from the Hawks
- 10:27 - The Blues' entertainment value
- 13:24 - The triumphant Lions
- 16:54 - Are the Crows back?
