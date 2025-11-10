Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Sophie Welsh break down a busy round of AFLW finals on the W Download

Aine McDonagh is attended to by medical staff during Hawthorn's qualifying final against North Melbourne on November 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Sophie Welsh break down the opening round of finals, including some strange scenes from the Hawks, the Blues’ entertainment value, the triumphant Lions, and should there be a wild card round in the AFLW?

EPISODE GUIDE

0:57 - Wild card round in the AFLW?

5:24 - Strange scenes from the Hawks

10:27 - The Blues' entertainment value

13:24 - The triumphant Lions

16:54 - Are the Crows back?

