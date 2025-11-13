A do-or-die semi-final between two League heavyweights could come down to the wire

Eloise Jones and Eliza McNamara in action during a practice match between Adelaide and Melbourne at Thomas Farms Oval on August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE and Adelaide will meet for a fourth final across their AFLW histories, with the aim of progressing to a fourth or seventh preliminary final, respectively.

Injuries headline things for the Demons, with important pair Eden Zanker and Maeve Chaplin both ruled out, while the Crows will be pleased to have Chelsea Randall back, and in form.

Where and when: Ikon Park, Saturday November 15, 1.05pm AEDT

Head-to-head: Melbourne (six wins), Adelaide (five wins)

Last time they met: Melbourne 2.4 (16) d Adelaide 1.8 (14), week seven, 2024

It was a physical, dour contest when these sides last met, with Adelaide failing to take its chances and ultimately fell by two points. The Crows won the disposal count by 43, and the uncontested possessions by 40, but let themselves down in front of goal. Melbourne had just come out of a horror month of losses, and it was the club's return to form, despite being seriously tested for player availability – top up player Sarah D'Arcy played in the win. Kate Hore (19 disposals, six clearances) earned the three AFLW best and fairest votes, but it was Ebony Marinoff (29 disposals, 17 tackles, 10 clearances) and Sinead Goldrick (19 disposals, 10 intercepts) who caught the eye of the coaches.

KEY MATCH-UP

Paxy Paxman v Niamh Kelly

Kelly has been named in the All-Australian squad this year thanks to her freewheeling, aggressive attacking run, and it was an especially important part of Adelaide's win last week. Moving the ball forward at speed is crucial against Melbourne and Kelly is going to be key to that on Saturday afternoon. For the Demons, Paxman has arguably the best balance between defensive mindset and winning her own footy, meaning she is likely the best winger to run alongside Kelly for the duration.

Niamh Kelly in action during the elimination final between Adelaide and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Focusing on limiting Kelly's movement around the back of stoppage as a sweeper and closing down the space in which she is able to move will go a long way toward starving the Crows of attacking opportunities. In the process, Paxman can be seriously dangerous with ball in hand, averaging 15.1 disposals and three score involvements per game this season.

Paxy Paxman in action during the qualifying final between Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WHERE IT WILL BE WON

Typically such a strong line for Melbourne, its backline has shown some real vulnerability this year. Part of this is a result of personnel, but it is also a result of quicker ball movement the club has allowed opposition sides further up the field. When teams are able to sling the footy into attack quickly against the Demons, it does cause a sense of panic for the backline – as evidenced by the four-minute period in the second quarter last week in which it gave up three goals from free kicks. This will be something Adelaide will aim to capitalise on.

Although Melbourne's defensive numbers this season look stronger on face value, across the last three weeks it is in fact Adelaide's defensive performances that have stood stronger. The Crows are conceding 28.3 points from 36.3 inside 50s over their last three matches compared to the Demons' 48.7 points from the same number of inside 50s.

This makes centre stoppages particularly important, with the likes of Sarah Goodwin, Danielle Ponter and Ebony Marinoff needing to achieve quick, front-side clearances to put Melbourne's defence under the pump. But it is very rare for the Demons' midfield to have two down weeks in a row. Last week there was too much reliance on Kate Hore to get the job done, while Tyla Hanks battled it out with Belle Dawes. Expect to see Hanks, Megan Fitzsimon, and Shelley Heath lift on Saturday afternoon.

Danielle Ponter and Ebony Marinoff celebrate a goal during the match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Norwood Oval in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Melbourne coach Mick Stinear will have to get creative in attack in the absence of leading goalkicker Eden Zanker. It offers less flexibility with how Tayla Harris is used, and it means Georgia Gall will need to recapture her mid-season form. It offers the Crows the luxury of using Zoe Prowse as a forward once again to stretch Melbourne's backline for height.

PREDICTION

While there is a real temptation to be lulled into Adelaide's strong performance last week, it's the Demons who will win through to a preliminary final. Melbourne by seven points.