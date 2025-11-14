Carlton has leaned into the fun of finals, incorporating goal celebrations and dancing both pre-game and during training

Mia Austin (left) and Breann Harrington during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on November 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos)

WITH AN unchanged list and no injuries to report, Carlton is dancing into Saturday's semi-final against Hawthorn.

Literally.

Off the back of their dominant elimination final win over West Coast, the Blues have leaned into the theatre of finals, incorporating goal celebrations and dancing both pre-game and during training.

"We actually did have, yesterday afternoon, some dance teachers come in, and we did a little bit of line dancing just to loosen up the week a little bit," coach Mathew Buck told the media on Friday morning.

"A lot of the staff kind of jumped in, but I've got two left feet, so I leave that to the ones who can move. But the group's in a really great spot."

Whilst the fast-moving Blues make for a great spectacle on-field, Buck says it's the culture and energy off field that's allowed them to reach finals this year.

"We talk about just kind of riding this wave, we're having a lot of fun at the moment on the field and off the field and it probably started off the field and then generated on the field," he said.

"It's a credit to our group who have really tried to connect and make sure we have deep and meaningful relationships and those kinds of things, which has turned into understanding each other and then lots of fun, whether that be a dance pre-game or go outside and kick a goal and do your celebrations."

Learn More 25:32

Young gun Sophie McKay's fake hamstring injury goal 'cellie' has etched itself into AFLW folklore already, with Buck saying even his son has begun replicating it.

"I'm not sure where Sophie gets those from to be honest," Buck said.

"I've got my son at home actually; he's trying to practice the pull your hamstring and those kinds of things for his basketball goals.

"I'm into all goal celebrations, if we're doing goal celebrations it means we're kicking goals. I kind of leave that to the players.

"They're exciting and that's on the back of all the really hard work and we really recognise the roles that help us kick those goals and to let the energy flow after we kick them is great."

Learn More 00:56

While the Blues revel in the excitement of this week's final, Hawthorn is instead limping to Ikon Park with an extended injury list in the wake of a humiliating loss to North Melbourne.

But Buck is not convinced two consecutive defeats to a team such as the Kangaroos is indicative of the type of Hawthorn they will face on Saturday.

"We know we'll get a really fired up Hawthorn," Buck said.

"A really tough couple of weeks to come up against the Kangaroos two times in a row who are a formidable opponent, but we'll get the best version of Hawthorn, which when they're at their best, we know that they're tough at the contest and they use the ball really well.

"I expect a really high scoring free flowing game."

Learn More 18:39

The last time the two met in round two, the Blues were forced to play defensively as they lost the contest around the ball, with Hawks skipper Emily Bates carrying her team home.

But nearly three months on, Buck says things will be different as they've honed their strengths throughout the year.

While working to take their chances up forward, Buck says they also have the lever of Lily Goss to send to a Hawks midfielder after the Blue spent the last two weeks sharpening her tool kit tagging West Coast's Ella Roberts.

"We know we have that in our pocket, and we haven't quite made a decision on where we'll send [Goss] yet, but it's nice to have that to be able to do it," Buck said.

"Going back and watching that (round two) game earlier this week you could see kind of what we were going to become, that we weren't quite there yet. So, it's going to be exciting to go measure ourselves against Hawthorn again this weekend."