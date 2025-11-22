Don't miss a second of the action from Saturday's two AFLW preliminary finals

Ruby Tripodi is chased by Blaithin Mackin during the AFLW Preliminary Final between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is just one win away from playing in its third Grand Final in as many years, but will have to get through Melbourne and it's 'why not us' attitude first.

The two sides meet in the first of two preliminary finals on Saturday, after not facing each other since round three last year.

KANGAROOS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

That last meeting marked the first win in the Kangaroos' winning streak, which now extends to 25 games ahead of Saturday's prelim where the Roos will be looking to make it 26.

The Dees have been bolstered by the return of Maeve Chaplin and Eden Zanker, while dual All-Australian Eilish Sheerin returns for the Roos.

Brisbane will also be looking to make its third Grand Final in a row when it hosts Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday evening.

One of the year's biggest success stories, the Blues are up and about after two exhilarating performances so far in their first finals campaign since 2020.

LIONS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

The Lions have course-corrected beautifully after a rocky start to their 2025 season, which included a round three loss to the Blue the last time these two sides met.

Both sides go in to the game unchanged.