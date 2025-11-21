Rather than be bemused by his players' antics, Carlton coach Mathew Buck is actively encouraging them

Mathew Buck shares a laugh with his Carlton players during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S perhaps no one who embodies the modern coaching style more than Mathew Buck.

Carlton's AFLW coach raised eyebrows when he took over the mantle following a review into the Blues' women's side at the end of 2022.

Buck had never coached women before, with his most senior previous role coming as an assistant coach for Carlton's VFL side.

But what he did have was years of experience taking care of at-risk children in his role as a foster carer for MacKillop Family Services.

Mathew Buck addresses his side during Carlton's semi-final against Hawthorn on November 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Look, to be honest, I don't think there's much room in the game for authoritarian coaches in any side of football anymore," he told AFL.com.au ahead of the Blues' preliminary final against Brisbane.

"When I first got into the position, I was asked all the time 'how do you coach women differently to men?, and to be honest, I didn't change much at all. I coached everyone the same and I'm more of a caring coach than an authoritarian coach, which I think lent nicely to it.

"I was a school teacher prior to being a football coach and foster-cared the whole way through. And my nature has probably always been to educate and teach the whole person and care for the whole person. So that's probably flowed through all parts of my life."

Breann Harrington (left) and Mathew Buck chat during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The understanding that different people need different things in order to flourish is a big part of the Blues' climb up the ladder this season, with fun and flair hallmarks of their style, along with skill and a willingness to work hard.

The freedom to be oneself is a cornerstone of Buck's coaching style and the culture he's driving at the club

"I just try to make sure I give my players everything they could possibly need with the understanding that sometimes that means a player would like to have that really close relationship, whereas some other players are more just here to play footy and be the best footballer they can be, and both of those things are really okay," he said.

"So it's about getting to know your players and understand what they want and need to help them be the best they can be.

"I have a great relationship with [defender] Harriet Cordner who comes to my son's musical theatre shows, and then you have other players that just want to see you when you're at the footy club and talk about footy."

Dancing warm-ups led by younger players and quirky pre-game rituals such as burying sausages in the park are just two examples of the fun the Blues are having this season, with Buck not so much bemused by the levity but an active proponent of it.

"To be honest, I really actively encourage it. What I see is when this group of players are fun and are having a great time, they play a little bit freer and they're not carrying the stress of performance outside with them," he said.

"There's always the question of 'are you happy and then successful?' or 'are you happy after you're successful?' and I think you're happy and then you become successful.

"So it's really important for us to have an environment where we have some fun and enjoyment but also prepare and learn and get better every day."

Learn More 00:42

A pre-season trip to the United States made one theme very clear to Buck when it came to coaching female athletes.

"Earlier this year, I was fortunate enough to go on a coaching tour to Los Angeles where we got to see lots of different female athletes prepare and train and get coached, and what stood out to me - and through my own research that I do as well - is just the the fun and joy that they bring to any of their sports and in their preparation," he said.

"The way they go about being high-performers, it's this element of joy that I see across it. It's Aryna Sabalenka as a tennis player, the kind of warm ups she does are full of joy and fun, so coming back this year from that it was really important to me that we just created a space for our players and and let the shackles off them in a way.

"We said 'hey the way you want to prepare is up to you guys, if you want to have some fun, go for it. If you want to be really serious in the corner then that's okay as well'.

"It's more about creating an environment where people can be themselves and to the players' credit, they've leant right into that, and the fun and joy we see pre-game has overflowed to in-game as well, which has been fantastic to see."

Another lesson foster-caring has taught Buck and his family is one of gratitude and perspective, with that message not lost on the players either.

"The empathy you pick up through foster caring is where you understand that not everybody gets to have these choices where you can become an elite sportsperson or follow your passion which I've been able to do," he said.

"We sit down around the table of a night with my children and we reflect things that we're grateful for each day and we talk about our best thing for the day.

"Because we do emergency and respite care [for children], they come and go a little bit. I get to bring them [to the club], and the players are incredible with the kids when they come, they just have such an understanding that they're in a privileged position and they can show these kids a different side of life and give them a great day."