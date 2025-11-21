Two of the game's best midfielders will go toe-to-toe on Saturday

Jasmine Garner and Kate Hore. Pictures: AFL Photos

JASMINE Garner and Kate Hore. They're two players with a lot in common.

Both captain their respective sides, both have won a premiership, both are deemed among the best of the best the AFLW has ever seen.

They also play very similar footy.

Tall midfielders who can hit the scoreboard, Garner and Hore both started their careers deep in attack. Garner famously kicked the first goal in AFLW history playing inside 50 for Collingwood, and while Hore's footy career started a year later, having converted from basketball, she has proven herself to be just as potent in front of the big sticks.

"They're absolutely really similar players, and probably the two most well-respected and popular players in the competition because of how they go about it, and the way they raise the bar for the rest of the competition, and every player coming up. I don't know any player that wouldn't love to model their game on (Garner of Hore)," retiring Geelong great Meghan McDonald said on The W Show.

Garner and Hore's careers in a nutshell

Jasmine Garner Kate Hore 101 Games 92 97 Goals 103 21.6 Avg. Disposals 15.2 3.7 Avg. Marks 3.2 4.7 Avg. Score Involvements 4.6 5.3 Avg. Tackles 4.0

In last week's semi-final victory, it was Hore who took the game by the scruff of the neck for Melbourne. Starting in the midfield and pressing forward, she has a clear understanding of when to go behind the ball to shore up the defensive line.

As Adelaide was pressing, Hore slid into defence and took three intercept marks in a handful of minutes to quell the Crows' comeback, and once that danger had passed, she returned to her midfield/forward role.

"Kate's unbelievable, look at the way she's breaking through tackles at the moment, the way she's bringing her midfield craft to her football these days is what's so impressive, but she's always been a threat ahead of the ball, you've got to put your key match-up on her when she goes there. My favourite thing about Kate is that she knows what the game needs when it needs it," McDonald said.

Garner, meanwhile, is elite at creating space for herself within congestion. Losing opposition players on her way through the contest, her deft touch of the footy sets up teammates to get the ball moving the North Melbourne way.

"I think (Garner's) got such a fluidity with how she moves at the moment, and I think there's an element of the little things that she does, the little extractions, the little clearances, the little gives that sometimes go unnoticed, but at the end of the game she's had 35 disposals and kicked three goals and really destroyed you," McDonald said.

"There's a lightness of touch about the way Jas handles the footy and moves the ball."