Important Lion Sophie Conway tells Michael Whiting how she turned her season around after a slow start

Sophie Conway poses for a photo during Brisbane's team photo day on June 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BEING a perfectionist has at times been Sophie Conway's greatest strength, but early in this season, it was her greatest weakness.

Brisbane's game-winning winger started the 2025 season in uncharacteristically slow fashion.

She was only slightly down on her average disposals, but it was more what happened when she did get the ball that was unusual. Conway was indecisive, and by extension, not as damaging as the previous two years when she had won All-Australian blazers.

Perhaps Brisbane's most destructive player when at her best, the 26-year-old had momentarily lost her spark.

"I was out of form," a frank Conway told AFL.com.au.

"I'm my harshest critic and I was pretty disappointed in how I was playing in the first half of the year."

Following the Lions' round five loss to Saturday's Grand Final opponent North Melbourne – the last time they tasted defeat – Conway decided something needed to change.

It was not physical, she had never been fitter, but mental, and that meant two things.

One, she told coach Craig Starcevich and head of AFLW Bree Brock of her struggles. And two, she began seeing a psychologist outside of the club

"I probably struggle with perfectionism and fear of failure and I'm trying to work through that," she said.

Sophie Conway in action during Brisbane's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"My standards are so high, and what I want to achieve is so high, and at the start of the season I was nowhere near them, and I was struggling to come to terms with that.

"Trying to work through that was a challenge in itself.

"Bree and Craig were exceptional once I opened up to them and let them know. I probably took six weeks to speak to them about it.

"They just instilled a bit of confidence in me, that reinforcement. Not that they weren't doing that beforehand, but I didn't open up to them or let them know how I was going."

Sophie Conway runs with the ball during Brisbane's clash against Kuwarna in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Conway saw the psychologist once every week or two and slowly things turned.

On the field the verve returned. And whether it was correlation or causation, Brisbane began firing.

She kicked goals in three successive weeks as the Lions started their current nine-game winning streak and had her biggest influence in a defining win over Melbourne in round 11 that included 27 disposals and two game-shaping goals.

"I stripped it right back to be honest," Conway said.

Sophie Conway celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I didn't watch too much pre-game vision. I didn't watch much post-game vision. Less was more for me at that point in time.

"I just want to feel like I can contribute, and I felt like I wasn't doing that at the start of the year … and I was getting harsher and harsher on myself.

"I probably lost that in myself, that I was any good there for a period."

Conway's high standards helped her become the player she is: a skilful, hard-running, dynamic utility that has been central to her team's success over her nine seasons.

It's also the reason she took a dip earlier this year and something she said will need constant attention over the off-season.

But that can wait for now.

"I'm probably a little bit ahead of where I was at the start of the year, but I've got these incredibly high standards I'm continually trying to work through," Conway said.

"My main focus is winning … and to now be in this position, I'm that excited. I can't wait for Saturday."