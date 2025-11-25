NORTH Melbourne midfielder Mia King is available to play in Saturday night's Grand Final against Brisbane.
The tough inside mid has spent the past six weeks on the sidelines with a posterior cruciate ligament injury, but has returned to full training this week leading up to the decider.
King's availability means that Kangaroos coach Darren Crocker will have a big selection call to make.
Crocker will need to determine whether he brings in the 24-year-old who hasn't played since round nine, or continues with the team that brought him success in a tight preliminary final against Melbourne.
King was exceptional in last year's Grand Final against the same opposition, finishing the match with 19 disposals and six clearances.
"She [King] has ticked off all her rehab requirements and has exited the rehab group," North Melbourne senior AFLW physiotherapist Billy Williams said.
The Lions will go into Saturday's Grand Final with a clean bill of health and a full squad available for selection.
