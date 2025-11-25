Check out how the AFLW grand finalists are tracking ahead of the decider

Mia King handballs during a North Melbourne training session on November 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne midfielder Mia King is available to play in Saturday night's Grand Final against Brisbane.

The tough inside mid has spent the past six weeks on the sidelines with a posterior cruciate ligament injury, but has returned to full training this week leading up to the decider.

King's availability means that Kangaroos coach Darren Crocker will have a big selection call to make.

Crocker will need to determine whether he brings in the 24-year-old who hasn't played since round nine, or continues with the team that brought him success in a tight preliminary final against Melbourne.

King was exceptional in last year's Grand Final against the same opposition, finishing the match with 19 disposals and six clearances.

"She [King] has ticked off all her rehab requirements and has exited the rehab group," North Melbourne senior AFLW physiotherapist Billy Williams said.

The Lions will go into Saturday's Grand Final with a clean bill of health and a full squad available for selection.

