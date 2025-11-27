Hear the final words from the North Melbourne and Brisbane captains and coaches ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final

Darren Crocker, Jasmine Garner, Bre Koenen and Craig Starcevich. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE BIGGEST game of the 2025 NAB AFLW season is almost here, and you can hear from the biggest names at grand finalists North Melbourne and Brisbane LIVE from 10.30am AEDT on Friday.

Will North Melbourne complete an unprecedented perfect AFLW campaign by defending its crown against the Lions? Or can Brisbane upset the Roos and win a third premiership from seven Grand Finals in 10 seasons?

North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker and captain Jasmine Garner will join their Lions counterparts Craig Starcevich and Bre Koenen for the traditional pre-Grand Final media conference at Ikon Park on Friday.

You can watch them speak LIVE from 10.30am AEDT on womens.afl, the AFLW Live app, AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.