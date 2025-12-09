The Dockers, Giants and Power are the next clubs in the spotlight as the W Download recaps the 2025 season

W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Kaitlyn Ferber name Adelaide the most intriguing side of the year, reflect on the joy of West Coast's continued improvement, and the shot Melbourne fired in November.

EPISODE GUIDE

0:22 - Was Adelaide the most intriguing side of the year?

6:56 - The joy that West Coast's continual growth brought

12:29 - Melbourne's shot fired across the AFLW

