Game Day Guide
2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars
Saturday February 15
Optus Stadium, Whadjuk
- Get there early and enjoy the Indigenous All Stars Community Market with food, Indigenous products, live art demonstration, footy activities and more from 2pm at Southern Precinct, near Gate D.
- WA NGA Indigenous Showcase curtain-raiser match between Fremantle v West Coast Eagles from 1pm featuring the best Indigenous talent across WA. Entry from Gate D only.
- Indigenous All Stars team merchandise available from the AFL Store.
- Pre-game entertainment and cultural ceremony from 4pm.
- Your ticket includes travel on all Transperth services for three hours either side of the event.