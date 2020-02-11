Open Training
3:30PM AWST Friday February 14
Optus Stadium, Gate D
- Free entry to see the Indigenous All Stars team training session.
- Post-training signing session and fan meet and greet plus giveaways.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
