The AFL has released the names of 61 players invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine.

The AFL Draft Combine will showcase many of the country’s most talented draft-age boys footballers.

The three-day event will be held in Melbourne from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

Club interviews and medical screenings will be conducted at the MCG on Friday and Saturday, with physical testing to be held at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.

Physical testing will include vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.

All states and territories will be represented at the 2023 AFL Draft Combine, with the invite list including all 20 draft-age players recently selected in the 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian team.

Selection to attend the AFL Draft Combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFL recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred Combine attendees.

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the 2023 AFL Draft Combine provided another opportunity for players to showcase their ability ahead of this year’s AFL Draft.

“The players invited to the 2023 AFL Draft Combine are considered by AFL club recruiters to be among the top prospects in this year’s draft pool.” Sheehan said.

“The Combine will provide these young stars another opportunity to display their physical attributes during athletic testing. It also gives AFL clubs the opportunity to gain a better insight into each player during interviews.

“In many ways the Combine is the final piece of the puzzle ahead of the upcoming AFL Draft.”

Continue below to see the list of players invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine.

NAME SURNAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB Nate Caddy VIC M Northern Knights Yarrambat Jack Callinan TAS Tasmania Devils Clarence Matthew Carroll VIC M Sandringham Dragons East Malvern Caiden Cleary NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Sydney University Lance Collard WA Subiaco North Beach Jordan Croft VIC M Calder Cannons Maribyrnong Park Daniel Curtin WA Claremont West Coast Wil Dawson VIC C Gippsland Power Leongatha Kade De La Rue VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Beaconsfield Harry DeMattia VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Edithvale-Aspendale Jack Delean SA South Adelaide Reynella Zane Duursma VIC C Gippsland Power Foster Mitchell Edwards WA Peel Thunder South Mandurah Joel Freijah VIC C GWV Rebels Horsham Saints Taylor Goad SA South Adelaide Willunga Phoenix Gothard NSW/ACT Murray Bushrangers Albury William Graham QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin William Green VIC M Northern Knights Northcote Clay Hall WA Peel Thunder Harvey Brunswick Leschenault Riley Hardeman WA Swan Districts Caversham Angus Hastie VIC C Geelong Falcons Geelong West Giants Harvey Johnston VIC M Sandringham Dragons Parkdale Vultures James Leake TAS Tasmania Devils Launceston Luke Lloyd VIC M Sandringham Dragons De La Salle William Lorenz VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Boroondara Hawks Luamon Lual VIC C GWV Rebels South Warrnambool Kane McAuliffe SA North Adelaide Central Augusta William McCabe SA Central District Tanunda Colby McKercher TAS Tasmania Devils Launceston Ashton Moir SA Glenelg Plympton Logan Morris VIC M Western Jets Werribee Districts Oliver Murphy VIC M Sandringham Dragons East Brighton Vampires Cameron Nyko VIC M Eastern Ranges Healesville Aiden O'Driscoll WA Perth Northam Saints Tarkyn O'Leary VIC M Sandringham Dragons Parkdale Vultures Connor O'Sullivan NSW/ACT Murray Bushrangers Albury William Patton SA West Adelaide Mitcham Nathan Philactides VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Blackburn Ethan Read QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin Archer Reid VIC C Gippsland Power Inverloch-Kongwak Harley Reid VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Tongala Archie Roberts VIC M Sandringham Dragons Hampton Rovers Jake Rogers QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach William Rowlands NT/SA NT Academy/Norwood Southern Districts Bodie Ryan SA Glenelg Brighton Oscar Ryan VIC C Murray Bushrangers Shepparton United Koen Sanchez WA East Fremantle Applecross Mt Pleasant Ryley Sanders TAS Sandringham Dragons North Launceston Arie Schoenmaker TAS Tasmania Devils Launceston Cooper Simpson VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Mt Martha Evan Smith WA Swan Districts Aveley George Stevens VIC C GWV Rebels South Warrnambool Koltyn Tholstrup WA Subiaco Newtown Condingup Reece Torrent WA Peel Thunder Halls Head Vigo Visentini VIC M Sandringham Dragons Brighton Beach Xavier Walsh WA East Perth Mt Lawley Inglewood Jed Walter QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin Nick Watson VIC M Eastern Ranges East Ringwood Darcy Wilson VIC C Murray Bushrangers Wangaratta Rovers Caleb Windsor VIC M Eastern Ranges Lysterfield Zane Zakostelsky WA Claremont North Beach

2023 AFL State Draft Combines

The AFL has also announced a further list of 20 players who will be invited to attend one of this year’s AFL State Draft Combines, which will be held in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia throughout October.

The State Draft Combines list will be added to after further consultation with AFL clubs with the final list to be announced later this month.

Details for the state Combines are listed below:

VICTORIA

Date: Sunday, October 8 (after national Combine)

Venue: Margaret Court Arena

Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Date: Saturday, October 14

Venue: Nazareth College

Featuring players South Australia and Northern Territory

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Date: Sunday, October 15

Venue: Curtin University

Continue below to see the list of the first 20 players invited to attend the 2023 AFL State Draft Combines.

NAME SURNAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB Thomas Anastasopoulos VIC C Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell Will Brown VIC M Sandringham Dragons East Brighton Vampires Lachlan Cabor NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Shellharbour Jed Dignan SA North Adelaide Orroroo Logan Evans SA Norwood Hectorville Liam Fawcett SA Central District Pooraka Joe Fonti WA Claremont East Fremantle Charlton Harrop VIC M Sandringham Dragons Beaumaris Oscar Hine-Baston WA Perth Manning Rippers Tew Jiath VIC C Gippsland Power Morwell Coen Livingstone WA Perth York Charlie McCormack NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Coolamon Heath Ollington TAS Tasmania Devils North Launceston Loch Rawlinson SA Sturt Mitcham Patrick Snell NT/QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Southern Districts

Wilston Grange Harvey Thomas NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy/

Oakleigh Chargers Turvey Park Orlando Turner NT/SA NT Academy/Norwood South Alice Springs Sam van Rooyen WA Claremont Scarborough Nick Williams QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Surfers Paradise Billy Wilson VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Dromana

Players by state (includes AFL Draft Combine and State Draft Combines)

NSW/ACT: 6

Northern Territory: 3

Queensland: 5

South Australia: 11

Tasmania: 6

Victoria Country: 16

Victoria Metro: 18

Western Australia: 16