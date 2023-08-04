The AFL has released the names of 61 players invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine.
The AFL Draft Combine will showcase many of the country’s most talented draft-age boys footballers.
The three-day event will be held in Melbourne from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.
Club interviews and medical screenings will be conducted at the MCG on Friday and Saturday, with physical testing to be held at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.
Physical testing will include vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
All states and territories will be represented at the 2023 AFL Draft Combine, with the invite list including all 20 draft-age players recently selected in the 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian team.
Selection to attend the AFL Draft Combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFL recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred Combine attendees.
AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the 2023 AFL Draft Combine provided another opportunity for players to showcase their ability ahead of this year’s AFL Draft.
“The players invited to the 2023 AFL Draft Combine are considered by AFL club recruiters to be among the top prospects in this year’s draft pool.” Sheehan said.
“The Combine will provide these young stars another opportunity to display their physical attributes during athletic testing. It also gives AFL clubs the opportunity to gain a better insight into each player during interviews.
“In many ways the Combine is the final piece of the puzzle ahead of the upcoming AFL Draft.”
Continue below to see the list of players invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine.
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Nate
|
Caddy
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Yarrambat
|
Jack
|
Callinan
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Clarence
|
Matthew
|
Carroll
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Malvern
|
Caiden
|
Cleary
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Sydney University
|
Lance
|
Collard
|
WA
|
Subiaco
|
North Beach
|
Jordan
|
Croft
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Maribyrnong Park
|
Daniel
|
Curtin
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
Wil
|
Dawson
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Leongatha
|
Kade
|
De La Rue
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Beaconsfield
|
Harry
|
DeMattia
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Edithvale-Aspendale
|
Jack
|
Delean
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Reynella
|
Zane
|
Duursma
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Foster
|
Mitchell
|
Edwards
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
South Mandurah
|
Joel
|
Freijah
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Horsham Saints
|
Taylor
|
Goad
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Willunga
|
Phoenix
|
Gothard
|
NSW/ACT
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Albury
|
William
|
Graham
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Palm Beach Currumbin
|
William
|
Green
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Northcote
|
Clay
|
Hall
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Harvey Brunswick Leschenault
|
Riley
|
Hardeman
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Caversham
|
Angus
|
Hastie
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Geelong West Giants
|
Harvey
|
Johnston
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Parkdale Vultures
|
James
|
Leake
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Launceston
|
Luke
|
Lloyd
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
De La Salle
|
William
|
Lorenz
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Boroondara Hawks
|
Luamon
|
Lual
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
South Warrnambool
|
Kane
|
McAuliffe
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Central Augusta
|
William
|
McCabe
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Tanunda
|
Colby
|
McKercher
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Launceston
|
Ashton
|
Moir
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Plympton
|
Logan
|
Morris
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Werribee Districts
|
Oliver
|
Murphy
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Brighton Vampires
|
Cameron
|
Nyko
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Healesville
|
Aiden
|
O'Driscoll
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Northam Saints
|
Tarkyn
|
O'Leary
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Parkdale Vultures
|
Connor
|
O'Sullivan
|
NSW/ACT
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Albury
|
William
|
Patton
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Mitcham
|
Nathan
|
Philactides
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Blackburn
|
Ethan
|
Read
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Palm Beach Currumbin
|
Archer
|
Reid
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Inverloch-Kongwak
|
Harley
|
Reid
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Tongala
|
Archie
|
Roberts
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Hampton Rovers
|
Jake
|
Rogers
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach
|
William
|
Rowlands
|
NT/SA
|
NT Academy/Norwood
|
Southern Districts
|
Bodie
|
Ryan
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Brighton
|
Oscar
|
Ryan
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Shepparton United
|
Koen
|
Sanchez
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Applecross Mt Pleasant
|
Ryley
|
Sanders
|
TAS
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
North Launceston
|
Arie
|
Schoenmaker
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Launceston
|
Cooper
|
Simpson
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mt Martha
|
Evan
|
Smith
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Aveley
|
George
|
Stevens
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
South Warrnambool
|
Koltyn
|
Tholstrup
|
WA
|
Subiaco
|
Newtown Condingup
|
Reece
|
Torrent
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Halls Head
|
Vigo
|
Visentini
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Brighton Beach
|
Xavier
|
Walsh
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Mt Lawley Inglewood
|
Jed
|
Walter
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Palm Beach Currumbin
|
Nick
|
Watson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
East Ringwood
|
Darcy
|
Wilson
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wangaratta Rovers
|
Caleb
|
Windsor
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Lysterfield
|
Zane
|
Zakostelsky
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
North Beach
2023 AFL State Draft Combines
The AFL has also announced a further list of 20 players who will be invited to attend one of this year’s AFL State Draft Combines, which will be held in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia throughout October.
The State Draft Combines list will be added to after further consultation with AFL clubs with the final list to be announced later this month.
Details for the state Combines are listed below:
VICTORIA
Date: Sunday, October 8 (after national Combine)
Venue: Margaret Court Arena
Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Date: Saturday, October 14
Venue: Nazareth College
Featuring players South Australia and Northern Territory
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Date: Sunday, October 15
Venue: Curtin University
Continue below to see the list of the first 20 players invited to attend the 2023 AFL State Draft Combines.
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Thomas
|
Anastasopoulos
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
Will
|
Brown
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Brighton Vampires
|
Lachlan
|
Cabor
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Shellharbour
|
Jed
|
Dignan
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Orroroo
|
Logan
|
Evans
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Hectorville
|
Liam
|
Fawcett
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Pooraka
|
Joe
|
Fonti
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
East Fremantle
|
Charlton
|
Harrop
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Beaumaris
|
Oscar
|
Hine-Baston
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Manning Rippers
|
Tew
|
Jiath
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Morwell
|
Coen
|
Livingstone
|
WA
|
Perth
|
York
|
Charlie
|
McCormack
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Coolamon
|
Heath
|
Ollington
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Launceston
|
Loch
|
Rawlinson
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Mitcham
|
Patrick
|
Snell
|
NT/QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Southern Districts
|
Harvey
|
Thomas
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy/
|
Turvey Park
|
Orlando
|
Turner
|
NT/SA
|
NT Academy/Norwood
|
South Alice Springs
|
Sam
|
van Rooyen
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Scarborough
|
Nick
|
Williams
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Surfers Paradise
|
Billy
|
Wilson
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Dromana
Players by state (includes AFL Draft Combine and State Draft Combines)
NSW/ACT: 6
Northern Territory: 3
Queensland: 5
South Australia: 11
Tasmania: 6
Victoria Country: 16
Victoria Metro: 18
Western Australia: 16