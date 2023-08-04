The AFL has released the names of 61 players invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine.

The AFL Draft Combine will showcase many of the country’s most talented draft-age boys footballers.

The three-day event will be held in Melbourne from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

Club interviews and medical screenings will be conducted at the MCG on Friday and Saturday, with physical testing to be held at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.

Physical testing will include vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.

All states and territories will be represented at the 2023 AFL Draft Combine, with the invite list including all 20 draft-age players recently selected in the 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian team.

Selection to attend the AFL Draft Combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFL recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred Combine attendees.

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the 2023 AFL Draft Combine provided another opportunity for players to showcase their ability ahead of this year’s AFL Draft.

“The players invited to the 2023 AFL Draft Combine are considered by AFL club recruiters to be among the top prospects in this year’s draft pool.” Sheehan said.

“The Combine will provide these young stars another opportunity to display their physical attributes during athletic testing. It also gives AFL clubs the opportunity to gain a better insight into each player during interviews.

“In many ways the Combine is the final piece of the puzzle ahead of the upcoming AFL Draft.”

Continue below to see the list of players invited to attend the 2023 AFL Draft Combine.

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Nate

Caddy

VIC M

Northern Knights

Yarrambat

Jack

Callinan

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

Matthew

Carroll

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

East Malvern

Caiden

Cleary

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Sydney University

Lance

Collard

WA

Subiaco

North Beach

Jordan

Croft

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Maribyrnong Park

Daniel

Curtin

WA

Claremont

West Coast

Wil

Dawson

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Leongatha

Kade

De La Rue

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Beaconsfield

Harry

DeMattia

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Edithvale-Aspendale

Jack

Delean

SA

South Adelaide

Reynella

Zane

Duursma

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Foster

Mitchell

Edwards

WA

Peel Thunder

South Mandurah

Joel

Freijah

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Horsham Saints

Taylor

Goad

SA

South Adelaide

Willunga

Phoenix

Gothard

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers

Albury

William

Graham

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Palm Beach Currumbin

William

Green

VIC M

Northern Knights

Northcote

Clay

Hall

WA

Peel Thunder

Harvey Brunswick Leschenault

Riley

Hardeman

WA

Swan Districts

Caversham

Angus

Hastie

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Geelong West Giants

Harvey

Johnston

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Parkdale Vultures

James

Leake

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Launceston

Luke

Lloyd

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

De La Salle

William

Lorenz

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Boroondara Hawks

Luamon

Lual

VIC C

GWV Rebels

South Warrnambool

Kane

McAuliffe

SA

North Adelaide

Central Augusta

William

McCabe

SA

Central District

Tanunda

Colby

McKercher

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Launceston

Ashton

Moir

SA

Glenelg

Plympton

Logan

Morris

VIC M

Western Jets

Werribee Districts

Oliver

Murphy

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

East Brighton Vampires

Cameron

Nyko

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Healesville

Aiden

O'Driscoll

WA

Perth

Northam Saints

Tarkyn

O'Leary

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Parkdale Vultures

Connor

O'Sullivan

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers

Albury

William

Patton

SA

West Adelaide

Mitcham

Nathan

Philactides

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Blackburn

Ethan

Read

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Palm Beach Currumbin

Archer

Reid

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Inverloch-Kongwak

Harley

Reid

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Tongala

Archie

Roberts

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Hampton Rovers

Jake

Rogers

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach

William

Rowlands

NT/SA

NT Academy/Norwood

Southern Districts

Bodie

Ryan

SA

Glenelg

Brighton

Oscar

Ryan

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Shepparton United

Koen

Sanchez

WA

East Fremantle

Applecross Mt Pleasant

Ryley

Sanders

TAS

Sandringham Dragons

North Launceston

Arie

Schoenmaker

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Launceston

Cooper

Simpson

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mt Martha

Evan

Smith

WA

Swan Districts

Aveley

George

Stevens

VIC C

GWV Rebels

South Warrnambool

Koltyn 

Tholstrup

WA

Subiaco 

Newtown Condingup

Reece

Torrent

WA

Peel Thunder

Halls Head

Vigo

Visentini

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Brighton Beach

Xavier

Walsh

WA

East Perth

Mt Lawley Inglewood

Jed

Walter

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Palm Beach Currumbin

Nick

Watson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

East Ringwood

Darcy

Wilson

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Wangaratta Rovers

Caleb

Windsor

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Lysterfield

Zane

Zakostelsky

WA

Claremont

North Beach

2023 AFL State Draft Combines

The AFL has also announced a further list of 20 players who will be invited to attend one of this year’s AFL State Draft Combines, which will be held in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia throughout October.

The State Draft Combines list will be added to after further consultation with AFL clubs with the final list to be announced later this month.

Details for the state Combines are listed below:

VICTORIA
Date: Sunday, October 8 (after national Combine)
Venue: Margaret Court Arena
Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria

SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Date: Saturday, October 14
Venue: Nazareth College
Featuring players South Australia and Northern Territory

WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Date: Sunday, October 15
Venue: Curtin University

Continue below to see the list of the first 20 players invited to attend the 2023 AFL State Draft Combines.

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Thomas

Anastasopoulos

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

Will

Brown

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

East Brighton Vampires 

Lachlan

Cabor

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Shellharbour

Jed

Dignan

SA

North Adelaide

Orroroo 

Logan

Evans

SA

Norwood

Hectorville

Liam

Fawcett

SA

Central District

Pooraka 

Joe

Fonti

WA

Claremont

East Fremantle

Charlton

Harrop

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Beaumaris

Oscar

Hine-Baston

WA

Perth

Manning Rippers 

Tew

Jiath

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Morwell 

Coen

Livingstone

WA

Perth

York

Charlie

McCormack

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Coolamon

Heath

Ollington

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Launceston 

Loch

Rawlinson

SA

Sturt

Mitcham

Patrick

Snell

NT/QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Southern Districts
Wilston Grange 

Harvey

Thomas

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy/
Oakleigh Chargers

Turvey Park 

Orlando

Turner

NT/SA

NT Academy/Norwood

South Alice Springs

Sam

van Rooyen

WA

Claremont

Scarborough 

Nick

Williams

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Surfers Paradise 

Billy

Wilson

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Dromana 

Players by state (includes AFL Draft Combine and State Draft Combines)

NSW/ACT: 6
Northern Territory: 3
Queensland: 5
South Australia: 11
Tasmania: 6
Victoria Country: 16
Victoria Metro: 18
Western Australia: 16