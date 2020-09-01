 

First Elimination Final

  • Find answers to FAQ relating to Finals Series tickets
  • View ticket prices for the Toyota AFL Finals Series
Match Information
Teams West Coast Eagles v Collingwood
Venue Optus Stadium
Day / Date / Time Saturday, October 3 at 6.10pm AWST/8.10 AEST
Gates Open TBC 
Club Members
Club Members Pre-sale 9am - 1pm AWST, Tuesday September 29
Tickets per Club Member 1
Transaction Limit 8
General Public
General Public On-sale 2pm AWST, Tuesday September 29
Transaction Limit 8
Ticket Agent
Agent Ticketmaster 
Website ticketmaster.com.au

Accessible Seating
To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketmaster Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.

 