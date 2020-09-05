Grand Final Tickets

The AFL Grand Final is an event subject to a sports ticketing events declaration under the Major Events Act (Vic) 2009, a breach of which may be an indictable offence and allows your ticket to be cancelled.

This ticket may not, without the prior written consent of Ticketek and the seller, be resold or offered for resale at a price exceeding the face value purchase price by more than 10% (including via on-line auction sites) or used for advertising, promotion or other commercial purposes (including competitions and trade promotions) or to enhance the demand for other goods or services, either by the original purchaser or any subsequent bearer. If a ticket is sold or used in breach of this condition, the ticket may be cancelled without a refund and the bearer of the ticket may be refused admission.