Toby Bedford and Bailey Williams challenged their bans at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night

Toby Bedford celebrates a goal during the R21 clash between GWS and Sydney at Giants Stadium on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will be without forward Toby Bedford for Sunday's away game against Port Adelaide after the Tribunal upheld his dangerous tackle ban, while Bailey Williams is free to play in the Western Derby.

The Giants tried to downgrade the careless conduct grading of Bedford's rough conduct charge, but it was upheld, before Williams successfully challenged.

Bedford's one-match suspension means he is the latest player this season to be banned under the crackdown on dangerous tackles.

He was banned for his tackle on Sydney's Oliver Florent during last Saturday night's loss to the Swans.

The Giants also accepted Brent Daniels' one-game suspension for his high bump on Jake Lloyd.

"We find Bedford's conduct to be careless," the Tribunal ruled.

"Bedford's recollection that he only had a light grip on Florent's left arm is not consistent with the vision. Vision captures Florent's arms pinned in the tackle and a rotation-type movement to bring Florent to ground with excessive force.

"Florent's arms were secured so he had no opportunity to use either arm to protect himself.

"We find Bedford breached the duty of care owed to Florent. Given the features of the tackle, the tackle was such that a reasonable player would not regard it as prudent in all the circumstances."

The Giants are in eighth spot, but have four teams below them that are within a win.

West Coast ruckman Williams successfully overturned his ban for a high bump on Essendon's Mason Redman.

Williams is free to face Fremantle in the Western Derby, with the Tribunal deliberating for more than two hours before clearing him.