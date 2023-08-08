Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from your list who are a little sore

Tom Mitchell, Nick Daicos and Nathan Murphy on the bench during the round 21 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 22.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Foot Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Chayce Jones Foot Season Andrew McPherson Quad 2-3 weeks Nick Murray Knee Season Izak Rankine Hamstring TBC Zac Taylor Foot TBC Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Jones will undergo foot surgery this week after scans revealed a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot. The injury was sustained in a tackle against Gold Coast, ending the young midfielder's impressive season. Rankine is recovering well from a hamstring injury and will take part in Wednesday's main training session, potentially making him available this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Face 1 week Will Ashcroft Knee Season Keidean Coleman Face Test James Madden Shoulder Season Oscar McInerney Ankle Test Carter Michael Quad TBC Daniel Rich Hamstring Test Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

McInerney and Coleman both took part in a light session on Tuesday, but will have to prove their fitness at main training on Thursday to be considered. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring 1-2 weeks Corey Durdin Shoulder Test Matthew Kennedy Knee 2-4 weeks Harry McKay Knee 3-5 weeks Alex Mirkov Heart Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Philp Foot Season Jack Silvagni Knee 2-4 weeks Sam Walsh Hamstring 1-2 weeks Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Cerra and Walsh to miss at least another week, but Jordan Boyd (suspension) will be available. Silvagni is closing on a return, but it won't be for this week's clash with the Demons. Durdin should return at some level, but don't be surprised if that's through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Carmichael Hamstring TBC Nick Daicos Knee 6 weeks Charlie Dean Foot Season Fin Macrae Thumb 1-2 weeks Nathan Murphy Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood was dealt a hammer blow on the weekend with Daicos sidelined for the next six weeks with a hairline fracture in his knee. Craig McRae is also likely to have to navigate the rest of the home and away season without Murphy after he suffered a syndesmosis injury in the loss to Hawthorn. Carmichael injured his hamstring at training last week and didn’t play in the VFL on Sunday - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Massimo D'Ambrosio Knee Season Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip TBC Jaiden Hunter Back Season Harrison Jones Ankle 7-10 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 4-6 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot TBC Jake Stringer Foot TBC Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Uncertainty still remains over returns for Draper, Stringer and Shiel, but the Bombers did regain Will Setterfield, who made his comeback in the VFL on Saturday. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Knee laceration Test Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Sean Darcy Ankle Season Josh Draper Groin 1 week Nat Fyfe Foot Season Ethan Hughes Ankle 2-3 weeks Sebit Kuek Knee Season Brandon Walker Knee Season Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Chapman suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the WAFL, ending a disappointing season that has included two soft tissue injuries. It is the opposite shoulder to the one the young defender has previously dislocated. Hughes suffered a moderate grade syndesmosis injury and is pushing to return in the final round of the season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark Blicavs Hamstring Medium term Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Cam Guthrie Toe Short term Tom Hawkins Hamstring Test Jack Henry Foot TBC Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Henry is unlikely to play again in 2023 after sustaining another foot injury on the weekend. Scans have revealed a Lisfranc injury on the opposite foot to the one that has caused him issues in the past. Geelong is working through a return date. Hawkins remains a chance to play on Friday night, while Guthrie is building towards a return in the coming weeks. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Foot 3 weeks Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Hamstring 3 weeks Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Another horror injury for Powell, but it could have been worse. 'Only' torn medial ligaments that will require surgery later in the week compared to last year's fractured and dislocated ankle. Thankfully for the young West Australian, different sides of the body as well. He's expected to be available for the start of pre-season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Toe Season Toby Bedford Suspension Round 23 Finn Callaghan Soreness Test Brent Daniels Suspension Round 23 Max Gruzewski Foot Season Cooper Hamilton Foot Season Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Thumb 2 weeks Braydon Preuss Back Test Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are concerned that Callaghan could miss a second week through soreness, but Preuss should finally return through the VFL this weekend. Young duo Gruzewski and Hamilton have been ruled out for the season. James Peatling (concussion) made his comeback at reserves level last week. Bedford and Daniels are both suspended. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Knee Test Tyler Brockman Managed Test Sam Frost Foot Test Changkuoth Jiath Groin TBC Emerson Jeka Hamstring TBC Max Lynch Concussion Season Fionn O'Hara Concussion Test Jack O'Sullivan Groin TBC Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Amon is on track to return after missing the past fortnight with a knee injury. The wingman will need to prove his fitness on Thursday. Frost is no guarantee to face the Western Bulldogs in Launceston due to the lingering foot issue, while Brockman is expected to be available for selection after being managed against Collingwood. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee 1 week Bayley Fritsch Foot 2-3 weeks Blake Howes Hand Season Tom McDonald Ankle Test Clayton Oliver Hamstring Test Harrison Petty Foot Season Oliver Sestan Elbow Season Daniel Turner Hand 1-2 weeks Kye Turner Groin Test Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

In a huge blow for the Demons, defender-turned-forward Petty has been ruled out for the season. In better news for the Demons, Oliver and McDonald just need to get through training this week before getting the final tick of approval to return to play this week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion TBC Charlie Comben Ankle Test Hamish Free Shoulder Season Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee Test Aaron Hall Achilles Test Cooper Harvey Shoulder Season Griffin Logue Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Tom Powell Leg Test Liam Shiels Calf 1-2 weeks George Wardlaw Hamstring Test Cam Zurhaar Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful Wardlaw will return this weekend, but Shiels will be ruled out for another week at least. Comben, Goater and Powell will also need to prove their fitness if they are to return. A decision will also need to be made on Coleman-Jones, but Harvey will miss the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery. Both Aiden Bonar (knee) and Flynn Perez (calf) made their returns through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Concussion Test Nathan Barkla Quad Test Tom Clurey Back Season Charlie Dixon Foot Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Sam Hayes Shoulder 2-3 weeks Lachie Jones Concussion Test Scott Lycett Knee TBC Tom McCallum Appendix Test Trent McKenzie Knee 4-5 weeks Josh Sinn Hamstring 5-7 weeks Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Some troops are expected back for Port this week, with Aliir and Jones progressing well through the concussion protocols and expected to resume their places in the 22. Dixon will need to prove his fitness later in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke Shoulder Season Mate Colina Back 5-10 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring Season Jacob Hopper Concussion 1-2 weeks Tom Lynch Foot Season Ben Miller Concussion 1-2 weeks Daniel Rioli Ankle Test Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

The Tigers will be without Clarke for the rest of the season, but Dustin Martin (soreness), Trent Cotchin (soreness) and Dylan Grimes (neck) are set to return and Maurice Rioli jnr (concussion) is also available for selection, while Rioli is facing a test. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dougal Howard Wrist TBC Zak Jones Knee TBC Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Seb Ross Hamstring Test Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Suddenly St Kilda has almost a full list to pick from after the returns of Max King and Bradley Hill last weekend. Ross is pushing to be available after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. Howard has missed the past fortnight with a broken wrist. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Suspension Round 23 Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Justin McInerney Calf 2 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Dane Rampe Calf Test Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Angus Sheldrick Ankle Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Rampe will do some training this week, although coach John Longmire has tempered expectation that he'll be fit to face the Suns on Saturday. Melican returned to full training last week and should be right to go if selected. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Back Season Coby Burgiel Hamstring 2 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin Season Reuben Ginbey Hamstring Season Shannon Hurn Achilles 2 weeks Jamaine Jones Ankle Test Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Liam Ryan Hamstring Season Dom Sheed Foot TBC Luke Shuey Hamstring 1 week Zane Trew Groin Test Jake Waterman Illness Indefinite Bailey Williams Suspension Round 23 Connor West Knee 2 weeks Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Shuey won't push himself to return from a hamstring injury this week, instead prioritising his availability for a round 24 farewell at Optus Stadium. Hurn will also be unavailable due to Achilles soreness and is building for a return in that final-round match. Sheed has a hot spot in his foot and is more unlikely than likely to play again this season. Williams was due to fight his one-match ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday evening in an effort to become available for Saturday night's Western Derby. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Josh Bruce Knee Season Hayden Crozier Hamstring Test Sam Darcy Quad 3-4 weeks Harvey Gallagher Illness Test Ryan Gardner General soreness Test Mitch Hannan Achilles Season Robbie McComb Concussion Test Alex Keath Concussion Test Tim O'Brien Hamstring 1-2 weeks Anthony Scott Concussion 1-2 weeks Roarke Smith Foot Indefinite Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

After regaining Liam Jones against Richmond, Keath and Gardner could both be available for selection for this Sunday’s clash against Hawthorn in Launceston. Scott has entered concussion protocols and won’t be available. Crozier is a chance to return in the VFL after missing the past two months with a hamstring strain. Hannan ruptured his Achilles on Saturday and will be sidelined for at least the next nine months. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list