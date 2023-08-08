Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 22.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Chayce Jones
|Foot
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Jones will undergo foot surgery this week after scans revealed a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot. The injury was sustained in a tackle against Gold Coast, ending the young midfielder's impressive season. Rankine is recovering well from a hamstring injury and will take part in Wednesday's main training session, potentially making him available this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Face
|1 week
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Keidean Coleman
|Face
|Test
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|Season
|Oscar McInerney
|Ankle
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|TBC
|Daniel Rich
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
McInerney and Coleman both took part in a light session on Tuesday, but will have to prove their fitness at main training on Thursday to be considered. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Walsh
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues expect Cerra and Walsh to miss at least another week, but Jordan Boyd (suspension) will be available. Silvagni is closing on a return, but it won't be for this week's clash with the Demons. Durdin should return at some level, but don't be surprised if that's through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Carmichael
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nick Daicos
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Fin Macrae
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Murphy
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood was dealt a hammer blow on the weekend with Daicos sidelined for the next six weeks with a hairline fracture in his knee. Craig McRae is also likely to have to navigate the rest of the home and away season without Murphy after he suffered a syndesmosis injury in the loss to Hawthorn. Carmichael injured his hamstring at training last week and didn’t play in the VFL on Sunday - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Massimo D'Ambrosio
|Knee
|Season
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|TBC
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|7-10 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|TBC
|Jake Stringer
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Uncertainty still remains over returns for Draper, Stringer and Shiel, but the Bombers did regain Will Setterfield, who made his comeback in the VFL on Saturday. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Knee laceration
|Test
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Sean Darcy
|Ankle
|Season
|Josh Draper
|Groin
|1 week
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|Season
|Ethan Hughes
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Walker
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Chapman suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the WAFL, ending a disappointing season that has included two soft tissue injuries. It is the opposite shoulder to the one the young defender has previously dislocated. Hughes suffered a moderate grade syndesmosis injury and is pushing to return in the final round of the season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mark Blicavs
|Hamstring
|Medium term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Short term
|Tom Hawkins
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Henry is unlikely to play again in 2023 after sustaining another foot injury on the weekend. Scans have revealed a Lisfranc injury on the opposite foot to the one that has caused him issues in the past. Geelong is working through a return date. Hawkins remains a chance to play on Friday night, while Guthrie is building towards a return in the coming weeks. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Another horror injury for Powell, but it could have been worse. 'Only' torn medial ligaments that will require surgery later in the week compared to last year's fractured and dislocated ankle. Thankfully for the young West Australian, different sides of the body as well. He's expected to be available for the start of pre-season. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Toe
|Season
|Toby Bedford
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Finn Callaghan
|Soreness
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Max Gruzewski
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Thumb
|2 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Test
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants are concerned that Callaghan could miss a second week through soreness, but Preuss should finally return through the VFL this weekend. Young duo Gruzewski and Hamilton have been ruled out for the season. James Peatling (concussion) made his comeback at reserves level last week. Bedford and Daniels are both suspended. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Karl Amon
|Knee
|Test
|Tyler Brockman
|Managed
|Test
|Sam Frost
|Foot
|Test
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Groin
|TBC
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Fionn O'Hara
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Amon is on track to return after missing the past fortnight with a knee injury. The wingman will need to prove his fitness on Thursday. Frost is no guarantee to face the Western Bulldogs in Launceston due to the lingering foot issue, while Brockman is expected to be available for selection after being managed against Collingwood. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|1 week
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Blake Howes
|Hand
|Season
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|Test
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring
|Test
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Elbow
|Season
|Daniel Turner
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
In a huge blow for the Demons, defender-turned-forward Petty has been ruled out for the season. In better news for the Demons, Oliver and McDonald just need to get through training this week before getting the final tick of approval to return to play this week. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|Test
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|Achilles
|Test
|Cooper Harvey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Leg
|Test
|Liam Shiels
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cam Zurhaar
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful Wardlaw will return this weekend, but Shiels will be ruled out for another week at least. Comben, Goater and Powell will also need to prove their fitness if they are to return. A decision will also need to be made on Coleman-Jones, but Harvey will miss the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery. Both Aiden Bonar (knee) and Flynn Perez (calf) made their returns through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aliir Aliir
|Concussion
|Test
|Nathan Barkla
|Quad
|Test
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Dixon
|Foot
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Hayes
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Concussion
|Test
|Scott Lycett
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom McCallum
|Appendix
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Some troops are expected back for Port this week, with Aliir and Jones progressing well through the concussion protocols and expected to resume their places in the 22. Dixon will need to prove his fitness later in the week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|Shoulder
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|5-10 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jacob Hopper
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|Season
|Ben Miller
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Rioli
|Ankle
|Test
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
The Tigers will be without Clarke for the rest of the season, but Dustin Martin (soreness), Trent Cotchin (soreness) and Dylan Grimes (neck) are set to return and Maurice Rioli jnr (concussion) is also available for selection, while Rioli is facing a test. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dougal Howard
|Wrist
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Seb Ross
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Suddenly St Kilda has almost a full list to pick from after the returns of Max King and Bradley Hill last weekend. Ross is pushing to be available after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. Howard has missed the past fortnight with a broken wrist. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Justin McInerney
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Rampe will do some training this week, although coach John Longmire has tempered expectation that he'll be fit to face the Suns on Saturday. Melican returned to full training last week and should be right to go if selected. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Back
|Season
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|Season
|Reuben Ginbey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Shannon Hurn
|Achilles
|2 weeks
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Foot
|TBC
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Zane Trew
|Groin
|Test
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Bailey Williams
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Connor West
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
Shuey won't push himself to return from a hamstring injury this week, instead prioritising his availability for a round 24 farewell at Optus Stadium. Hurn will also be unavailable due to Achilles soreness and is building for a return in that final-round match. Sheed has a hot spot in his foot and is more unlikely than likely to play again this season. Williams was due to fight his one-match ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday evening in an effort to become available for Saturday night's Western Derby. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|Season
|Hayden Crozier
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Darcy
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Harvey Gallagher
|Illness
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|General soreness
|Test
|Mitch Hannan
|Achilles
|Season
|Robbie McComb
|Concussion
|Test
|Alex Keath
|Concussion
|Test
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Updated: August 8, 2023
Early prognosis
After regaining Liam Jones against Richmond, Keath and Gardner could both be available for selection for this Sunday’s clash against Hawthorn in Launceston. Scott has entered concussion protocols and won’t be available. Crozier is a chance to return in the VFL after missing the past two months with a hamstring strain. Hannan ruptured his Achilles on Saturday and will be sidelined for at least the next nine months. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list