Tom Mitchell, Nick Daicos and Nathan Murphy on the bench during the round 21 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 22.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordon Butts  Foot  Season
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Chayce Jones  Foot  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Nick Murray  Knee  Season
 Izak Rankine  Hamstring  TBC
 Zac Taylor  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Jones will undergo foot surgery this week after scans revealed a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot. The injury was sustained in a tackle against Gold Coast, ending the young midfielder's impressive season. Rankine is recovering well from a hamstring injury and will take part in Wednesday's main training session, potentially making him available this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Face  1 week
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Keidean Coleman  Face  Test
 James Madden  Shoulder  Season
 Oscar McInerney  Ankle  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  TBC
 Daniel Rich  Hamstring  Test
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

McInerney and Coleman both took part in a light session on Tuesday, but will have to prove their fitness at main training on Thursday to be considered. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Corey Durdin  Shoulder  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Harry McKay  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Jack Silvagni  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Sam Walsh  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Cerra and Walsh to miss at least another week, but Jordan Boyd (suspension) will be available. Silvagni is closing on a return, but it won't be for this week's clash with the Demons. Durdin should return at some level, but don't be surprised if that's through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Carmichael  Hamstring  TBC
 Nick Daicos  Knee  6 weeks
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Fin Macrae  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Nathan Murphy  Ankle  2-3 weeks
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood was dealt a hammer blow on the weekend with Daicos sidelined for the next six weeks with a hairline fracture in his knee. Craig McRae is also likely to have to navigate the rest of the home and away season without Murphy after he suffered a syndesmosis injury in the loss to Hawthorn. Carmichael injured his hamstring at training last week and didn’t play in the VFL on Sunday - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Massimo D'Ambrosio  Knee  Season
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  TBC
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  Season
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  7-10 weeks
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jordan Ridley  Quad  4-6 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  TBC
 Jake Stringer  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Uncertainty still remains over returns for Draper, Stringer and Shiel, but the Bombers did regain Will Setterfield, who made his comeback in the VFL on Saturday. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Knee laceration   Test
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Sean Darcy  Ankle  Season
 Josh Draper  Groin  1 week
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  Season
 Ethan Hughes  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Sebit Kuek  Knee  Season
 Brandon Walker  Knee  Season
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Chapman suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the WAFL, ending a disappointing season that has included two soft tissue injuries. It is the opposite shoulder to the one the young defender has previously dislocated. Hughes suffered a moderate grade syndesmosis injury and is pushing to return in the final round of the season. Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mark Blicavs  Hamstring  Medium term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Short term
 Tom Hawkins  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Henry is unlikely to play again in 2023 after sustaining another foot injury on the weekend. Scans have revealed a Lisfranc injury on the opposite foot to the one that has caused him issues in the past. Geelong is working through a return date. Hawkins remains a chance to play on Friday night, while Guthrie is building towards a return in the coming weeks.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  3 weeks
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Hamstring   3 weeks
 Lachie Weller  Knee   Season
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Another horror injury for Powell, but it could have been worse. 'Only' torn medial ligaments that will require surgery later in the week compared to last year's fractured and dislocated ankle. Thankfully for the young West Australian, different sides of the body as well. He's expected to be available for the start of pre-season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Toe  Season
 Toby Bedford  Suspension  Round 23
 Finn Callaghan  Soreness  Test
 Brent Daniels  Suspension  Round 23
 Max Gruzewski  Foot  Season
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  Season
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Thumb  2 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Back  Test
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are concerned that Callaghan could miss a second week through soreness, but Preuss should finally return through the VFL this weekend. Young duo Gruzewski and Hamilton have been ruled out for the season. James Peatling (concussion) made his comeback at reserves level last week. Bedford and Daniels are both suspended. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Karl Amon  Knee   Test
 Tyler Brockman  Managed  Test
 Sam Frost  Foot  Test
 Changkuoth Jiath  Groin  TBC
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  TBC
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Fionn O'Hara  Concussion  Test
 Jack O'Sullivan  Groin  TBC
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Amon is on track to return after missing the past fortnight with a knee injury. The wingman will need to prove his fitness on Thursday. Frost is no guarantee to face the Western Bulldogs in Launceston due to the lingering foot issue, while Brockman is expected to be available for selection after being managed against Collingwood.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  1 week
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Blake Howes  Hand  Season
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  Test
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring  Test
 Harrison Petty  Foot  Season
 Oliver Sestan  Elbow  Season
 Daniel Turner  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  Test
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

In a huge blow for the Demons, defender-turned-forward Petty has been ruled out for the season. In better news for the Demons, Oliver and McDonald just need to get through training this week before getting the final tick of approval to return to play this week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Concussion  TBC
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  Test
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  Season
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  Test
 Aaron Hall  Achilles  Test
 Cooper Harvey  Shoulder  Season
 Griffin Logue  Knee  Season
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Powell  Leg  Test
 Liam Shiels  Calf  1-2 weeks
 George Wardlaw  Hamstring  Test
 Cam Zurhaar  Ankle  2-3 weeks
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful Wardlaw will return this weekend, but Shiels will be ruled out for another week at least. Comben, Goater and Powell will also need to prove their fitness if they are to return. A decision will also need to be made on Coleman-Jones, but Harvey will miss the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery. Both Aiden Bonar (knee) and Flynn Perez (calf) made their returns through the VFL last week.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aliir Aliir  Concussion  Test
 Nathan Barkla  Quad  Test
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Charlie Dixon  Foot  Test
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Sam Hayes  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Jones  Concussion  Test
 Scott Lycett  Knee  TBC
 Tom McCallum  Appendix  Test
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Josh Sinn  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Some troops are expected back for Port this week, with Aliir and Jones progressing well through the concussion protocols and expected to resume their places in the 22. Dixon will need to prove his fitness later in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Judson Clarke  Shoulder  Season
 Mate Colina  Back  5-10 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  Season
 Jacob Hopper  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  Season
 Ben Miller  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Rioli  Ankle  Test
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

The Tigers will be without Clarke for the rest of the season, but Dustin Martin (soreness), Trent Cotchin (soreness) and Dylan Grimes (neck) are set to return and Maurice Rioli jnr (concussion) is also available for selection, while Rioli is facing a test. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dougal Howard  Wrist  TBC
 Zak Jones  Knee  TBC
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Seb Ross  Hamstring  Test
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Suddenly St Kilda has almost a full list to pick from after the returns of Max King and Bradley Hill last weekend. Ross is pushing to be available after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. Howard has missed the past fortnight with a broken wrist.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Suspension  Round 23
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Justin McInerney  Calf  2 weeks
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  Test
 Dane Rampe  Calf  Test
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Ankle  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Rampe will do some training this week, although coach John Longmire has tempered expectation that he'll be fit to face the Suns on Saturday. Melican returned to full training last week and should be right to go if selected. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Barrass  Back  Season
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  Season
 Reuben Ginbey  Hamstring  Season
 Shannon Hurn  Achilles  2 weeks
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  Season
 Dom Sheed  Foot  TBC
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  1 week
 Zane Trew  Groin  Test
 Jake Waterman  Illness  Indefinite
 Bailey Williams  Suspension  Round 23
 Connor West  Knee  2 weeks
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

Shuey won't push himself to return from a hamstring injury this week, instead prioritising his availability for a round 24 farewell at Optus Stadium. Hurn will also be unavailable due to Achilles soreness and is building for a return in that final-round match. Sheed has a hot spot in his foot and is more unlikely than likely to play again this season. Williams was due to fight his one-match ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday evening in an effort to become available for Saturday night's Western Derby. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Josh Bruce  Knee  Season
 Hayden Crozier  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Darcy  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Harvey Gallagher  Illness  Test
 Ryan Gardner  General soreness  Test
 Mitch Hannan  Achilles  Season
 Robbie McComb  Concussion  Test
 Alex Keath  Concussion  Test
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Anthony Scott  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Indefinite
Updated: August 8, 2023

Early prognosis

After regaining Liam Jones against Richmond, Keath and Gardner could both be available for selection for this Sunday’s clash against Hawthorn in Launceston. Scott has entered concussion protocols and won’t be available. Crozier is a chance to return in the VFL after missing the past two months with a hamstring strain. Hannan ruptured his Achilles on Saturday and will be sidelined for at least the next nine months. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 