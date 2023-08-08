Important Demon Harrison Petty has learned the severity of his foot injury

Harrison Petty is seen at the back of the bench after being subbed out of the match during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has been dealt a huge blow with confirmation important tall Harrison Petty will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Petty hurt his foot during the Demons' 32-point win over North Melbourne on Sunday.

Melbourne confirmed on Tuesday that the defender-turned-forward, who kicked six goals against Richmond in round 20, would miss the remainder of 2023.

"'Petts' has significant damage to his Lisfranc which is which means he won't play again this year," GM of AFL football performance Alan Richardson said.

"It's a fairly significant rehab, but we're really confident long term that he'll be fine.

"It's disappointing for the team, disappointing for the club given where we are at with the stage of the season, but look he'll be a real pro with his rehab like he always is. He'll get all the support he needs from the footy club."

In good news for Melbourne, star midfielder Clayton Oliver is set to return for Saturday night's blockbuster clash against Carlton.

Oliver has been sidelined since round 10 with a troublesome hamstring injury, but is expected to take his place at the MCG.

Tom McDonald will play in the VFL this week, while Ben Brown (knee) is sidelined.

The injuries to Petty and Brown could pave the way for Brodie Grundy to earn a recall for his first senior game since round 17.