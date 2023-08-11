You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Tyler Brockman celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's round three match against North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

With Werribee on the bye, Gold Coast has the chance to regain top spot on the ladder this week when it takes on Sydney on Saturday morning. There's a huge slate of matches on Saturday that could ultimately decide the finals places, including Brisbane v Williamstown, Box Hill v Footscray and Port Melbourne v Richmond. There is only one game on Sunday, as Carlton looks to shore up a top-10 spot against fellow finals contender Casey.

SANFL

With three rounds remaining in the regular season, the race for finals is heating up. Saturday's action includes a massive clash between Port Adelaide and top-placed Glenelg, as well as Sturt taking on Central District. On Sunday, Adelaide travels to Johnstone Park to take on bottom side West Adelaide.

WAFL

A massive battle between Peel Thunder and Claremont opens Saturday's action, followed by a one versus two clash between East Fremantle and East Perth. West Coast travels to Leederville Oval on Sunday to take on Subiaco, before South Fremantle meets West Perth.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 21

Saturday, August 12

Sydney v Gold Coast, SCG, 9.45am AEST

Brisbane v Williamstown, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

Collingwood v Geelong, Victoria Park, 11.35am AEST

Northern Bullants v Greater Western Sydney, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Coburg v Frankston, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Footscray, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Richmond, Swinburne Centre, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, August 13

Carlton v Casey, Ikon Park, 12pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 16

Saturday, August 12

Norwood v South Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v Sturt, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v Glenelg, Alberton Oval, 4.40pm ACST

Sunday, August 13

Woodville-West Torrens v North Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Adelaide, Johnstone Park, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 18

Saturday, August 12

Peel Thunder v Claremont, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v East Perth, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v Swan Districts, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, August 13

Subiaco v West Coast, Leederville Oval, 12.30pm AWST

South Fremantle v West Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.40pm AWST