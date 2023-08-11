FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
With Werribee on the bye, Gold Coast has the chance to regain top spot on the ladder this week when it takes on Sydney on Saturday morning. There's a huge slate of matches on Saturday that could ultimately decide the finals places, including Brisbane v Williamstown, Box Hill v Footscray and Port Melbourne v Richmond. There is only one game on Sunday, as Carlton looks to shore up a top-10 spot against fellow finals contender Casey.
>> Scroll down for links to the VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL games you want to watch
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
SANFL
With three rounds remaining in the regular season, the race for finals is heating up. Saturday's action includes a massive clash between Port Adelaide and top-placed Glenelg, as well as Sturt taking on Central District. On Sunday, Adelaide travels to Johnstone Park to take on bottom side West Adelaide.
WAFL
A massive battle between Peel Thunder and Claremont opens Saturday's action, followed by a one versus two clash between East Fremantle and East Perth. West Coast travels to Leederville Oval on Sunday to take on Subiaco, before South Fremantle meets West Perth.
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 21
Saturday, August 12
Sydney v Gold Coast, SCG, 9.45am AEST
Brisbane v Williamstown, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST
Collingwood v Geelong, Victoria Park, 11.35am AEST
Northern Bullants v Greater Western Sydney, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Coburg v Frankston, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
Box Hill v Footscray, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Port Melbourne v Richmond, Swinburne Centre, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, August 13
Carlton v Casey, Ikon Park, 12pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round 16
Saturday, August 12
Norwood v South Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Central District v Sturt, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Port Adelaide v Glenelg, Alberton Oval, 4.40pm ACST
Sunday, August 13
Woodville-West Torrens v North Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST
West Adelaide v Adelaide, Johnstone Park, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round 18
Saturday, August 12
Peel Thunder v Claremont, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
East Fremantle v East Perth, WACA, 2.10pm AWST
Perth v Swan Districts, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST
Sunday, August 13
Subiaco v West Coast, Leederville Oval, 12.30pm AWST
South Fremantle v West Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.40pm AWST