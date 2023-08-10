The Kangaroos believe they "potentially qualify" for assistance packages at season's end

Ryley Sanders in action during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Country and the Allies at RSEA Park on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has held "informal discussions" with the AFL around receiving potential assistance packages at year's end, as the club waits for clarification on whether Larke medallist Ryley Sanders will be added to its Next Generation Academy system.

The Kangaroos have endured another dismal season, languishing towards the bottom of the ladder with a 2-18 record having won just 11 of their last 81 games across a four-year window.

The club was granted AFL assistance last year and received additional picks attached to future second- and third-round selections that had to be traded, landing Fremantle's Griffin Logue and Darcy Tucker with that package.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, North Melbourne list manager Brady Rawlings said the club had again held discussions with the League around potential assistance packages.

"We've had some informal discussions with the AFL around that," Rawlings told Gettable.

"It's based on our performances over a four-year period now. They'll be ongoing. We haven't heard anything back yet in concrete. I would've thought you've probably got to let the season unfold first. We might win the next three games, who knows?

Learn More 38:35

"From the AFL's point of view, I presume they want to see the season finish and then make a decision from there. Our position is what will be, will be. We think we potentially qualify for some assistance, but ultimately the AFL makes that decision."

North Melbourne has made an application to enrol potential top-10 pick and Larke Medal winner Sanders, who is from Tasmania and has an Indigenous background, in its Next Generation Academy as part of its assistance package.

Under the proposal, the Kangaroos would be able to pre-list Sanders – clubs can usually only match bids on Next Generation Academy players if they're called outside the top 40 selections – though they are yet to hear back on the request.

Sanders has emerged as one of this season's best draft prospects and dominated for the Allies at the recent national under-18s championships, finishing the campaign averaging 35.5 disposals and a goal per game.

"We've obviously been involved in his junior career for quite some time," Rawlings said.

"We put in the paperwork a couple of years ago and we're still waiting to hear on his application. There are obviously rules now with matching (Next Generation Academy bids) and when you can match and when you can't. He's still pending that application.

"But, given the amount of dealings we've had with him over a long period of time … he's a great young kid and he's always after feedback from us around his game. We've had a lot of involvement with him over the last couple of years."