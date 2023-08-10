Jack Crisp's midfield time has been slashed this season. Now's the time for him to re-enter the fray, writes Josh Gabelich

Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during Collingwood's win over West Coast in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU CAN'T replace Nick Daicos.

That is the reality Collingwood has had to face this week, after the shock discovery a hairline fracture in the 20-year-old's knee will sideline him for the next six weeks.

Craig McRae isn't one to dwell on the past. The second-year coach will have spent time inside the AIA Centre this week devising a new plan with head of strategy Justin Leppitsch, director of coaching Brendon Bolton and assistant coaches Hayden Skipworth and Scott Selwood.

Daicos' numbers and performances have been phenomenal in 2023. Brownlow Medal night could prove to be a heartbreaking one for the second-year sensation, but if things go to plan, the budding superstar could return to play a role in a premiership.

In the meantime, it is time to put Jack Crisp back in the middle on a full-time basis.

The 2021 and 2022 Copeland Trophy winner has had his midfield time squeezed this year to accommodate the addition of Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell and the increased midfield time for Daicos.

Collingwood

midfielders Centre bounce

attendance % Jordan De Goey 77.4% Scott Pendlebury 64.1% Tom Mitchell 55.1% Nick Daicos 41.4% Taylor Adams 37.3% Jack Crisp 27.8%

Crisp has split his time between half-back, half-forward, wing and inside across another campaign where he has not missed a single game – the streak is currently at 208 games in a row – putting him just 36 games behind the all-time streak set by the late great Jim Stynes.

The 29-year-old has attended half as many centre bounces this season than he did in 2022 and is spending 32.9 per cent less time in the midfield.

But when Daicos exited last Saturday's loss against Hawthorn, McRae showed a glimpse of what may be to come.

Jack Crisp tackles Chad Wingard during the R21 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the MCG on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Crisp attended eight centre bounces – he had not been in for one across the first three quarters – four more than Jordan De Goey and Beau McCreery.

He collected 10 of his 27 disposals, five of his 10 contested possessions and three of his five clearances in the fourth quarter to be one of Collingwood's best players on a tough day at the office.

Jack Crisp 2022 2023 Defence % 13.3% 24.7% Wing % 1.1% 18.4% Midfield % 73.9% 41.0% Forward % 11.7% 15.9% Centre Bounce

Attendances 15.5 7.5

Crisp has proven to be one of the best bargain trades in Collingwood history after arriving from Brisbane as part of the Dayne Beams deal in 2014, evolving from a dashing defender to a game-breaking midfielder.

Across eight completed seasons back in Victoria, Crisp has finished on the podium in the best and fairest five times – three third-place finishes to go with the two wins – and never below ninth in the Copeland Trophy.

Taylor Adams could also be used much more in the midfield across the final three home and away games – plus however many finals Daicos misses – after having his midfield minutes slashed this year.

The 2020 Copeland Trophy winner played almost exclusively as a midfielder in 2022, but has spent almost an equal split between half-forward and midfield this year, attending almost half as many centre bounces in 2023.

Taylor Adams 2022 2023 Midfield % 87.7% 45.1% Forward % 11.8% 52.9% Centre Bounce

Attendances 18.1 10.2

The 29-year-old has averaged career-high low disposals (18.5) across this season after being shifted to a new role, kicking 12.8 from 19 appearances and averaging 6.2 score involvements (elite rating).

The Magpies will also have to deal without Steele Sidebottom on Friday night – Will Hoskin-Elliott is a like-for-like replacement – but the bigger picture focus is replacing Daicos across the next month.

It is time to turn back to the man who has won the past two Copeland Trophies to support De Goey, Pendlebury and co. in the middle.