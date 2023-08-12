All the action from an action-packed Saturday of footy

Jack Petruccelle in action during West Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has been forced into a bizarre late change for Saturday night's Western Derby, with Brady Hough out of the match just minutes before the centre bounce, adding to the earlier late withdrawal of Jack Petruccelle.

Both players are out of the team due to illness, with Jack Williams rushed into the side right on the opening bounce as Hough's replacement.

Speedster Petruccelle, who has been important since moving into the midfield in recent weeks, has been replaced by defender Luke Foley.

Foley has played eight games this season and last featured in round 13, recently returning from a hamstring injury via the WAFL.

The Dockers will go in unchanged, with midfielder Neil Erasmus selected as the substitute. The Eagles have named Greg Clark as their substitute.

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST



LATE CHANGE

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle (illness) replaced in selected side by Luke Foley



SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Greg Clark

Fremantle: Neil Erasmus

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Saturday night at the MCG serves up one of the games of the season as the Blues take on the Demons.

Carlton is on a seven-game winning streak, Melbourne has saluted in its last five outings, making these the two form sides of the competition at the moment, and both still have plenty to play for.

If the Blues win finals look like a lock, if they lose they're right back on the brink. The Demons need the points or a top-two finish - and a flag campaign - gets a whole lot harder.

Michael Voss is going with the same 22 that brought home the bikkies last round, while Simon Goodwin is bringing back a pair of big guns in Brodie Grundy and Clayton Oliver.

However, the loss of Harrison Petty is a disruption to a forward structure the Demons just can't quite get right.

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Ed Curnow

Melbourne: Michael Hibberd

Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Jaspa Fletcher

Adelaide: Josh Rachele

North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST



LATE CHANGES



North Melbourne: Nil

Essendon: Will Snelling replaced in selected side by Kaine Baldwin

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

Essendon: Will Snelling

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Gold Coast: James Tsitas

