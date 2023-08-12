Collingwood has revealed the extent of Darcy Moore's hamstring injury after he was subbed out of Friday night's match

Darcy Moore is subbed out of the match during round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S injury woes have worsened, with captain Darcy Moore ruled out for the remainder of the home and away season.

Moore was subbed out of Friday night's win against Geelong after injuring his hamstring in the first quarter.

The Pies confirmed on Saturday Moore had sustained a low-grade hamstring strain and will miss the the final two matches of the season.

“Darcy underwent scans on his left hamstring this morning and the results have shown a low-grade hamstring strain which he sustained during the first quarter of last night’s game,” Pies' footy boss Graham Wright said.



“He will miss the next couple of matches, and at this stage, we expect him to return to the field for our first final.





“Darcy is an ultimate professional and will work closely with our medical team who will support him through his recovery.



“While we will miss his on-field leadership over the next couple of weeks, his absence provides an opportunity for another player on our list to make an impact.”

It's another injury blow for the ladder-leading Pies with finals just around the corner, after second-year sensation Nick Daicos was ruled out for up to six weeks due to a knee injury sustained last round.