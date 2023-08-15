Jordan De Goey, John Noble and Steele Sidebottom are all a chance to return for the ladder leaders against second placed Brisbane

Jordan De Goey and Steele Sidebottom in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on September 1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD trio Jordan De Goey, John Noble and Steele Sidebottom are all facing fitness tests ahead of Friday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium.

Sidebottom was ruled out early last week due to a foot injury, before De Goey and Noble both suffered injury concerns in last Friday night's eight-point win over Geelong at the MCG.

De Goey underwent a scan on Saturday to determine the severity of a glute issue, while Noble injured his ankle against the Cats but played out the game.

All three will need to prove their fitness at Wednesday morning's main training session before being cleared to face the Lions in a game that will confirm the minor premiership if the Magpies prevail.

Sidebottom didn't play against the Geelong due to a lingering foot issue that he has managed across the past few years.

But after freshening up last week, Sidebottom is on track to return against the Lions.

Steele Sidebottom in action during the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 32-year-old played the first 11 games of the season before straining the medial lateral ligament in his right knee in the first quarter of his 300th game against North Melbourne, before returning in round 18 after missing five games.

Collingwood will be without Darcy Moore for the remaining two rounds of the home and away season after the captain suffered a low-grade hamstring strain against the Cats last Friday night.

The All-Australian defender ran at the AIA Centre on Monday morning but isn't expected to be available until the qualifying final next month.

Craig McRae recalled Billy Frampton last weekend and started the former Port Adelaide and Adelaide utility in the ruck before settling him in defence when Moore went down, where the West Australian spent most of the game on Jeremy Cameron.

The miraculous recovery of Nathan Murphy was crucial against the Cats with the defender collecting coaches votes for his outstanding performance, just six days after suffering a syndesmosis injury that was expected to rule him out for at least a fortnight.

Nathan Murphy flies over the pack during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Moore now sidelined, Murphy and Frampton become even more valuable to the Magpies across the final fortnight of the home and away season.

After kicking three fourth quarter goals against Carlton a fortnight ago, Jeremy Howe spent last Friday night in attack, where the veteran kicked two goals and spent time making four-time All-Australian Tom Stewart accountable.