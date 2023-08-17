Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 23

Jakob Ryan in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on June 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S PRELIMINARY finals week for those who are still alive in their leagues and the all-important teams have dropped for the weekend ahead.

It was a quiet night as far as news goes on Thursday night but we did have some rookies named who will debut this week. Collingwood have named Jakob Ryan (DEF, $246,000) who will play tonight and the Suns have also announced Lloyd Johnston (DEF, $200,000) after scoring 76 in the VFL last week.

Nic Newman (DEF, $897,000) – No one has scored more points over the last three weeks than Newman. He has a juicy match-up this week against the Suns and will be great again.

Tom Green (MID, $889,000) – After missing three weeks with a hamstring injury, Green has returned showing the form he started the season with. He's a great trade target!

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $777,000) – Coming off scores of 103 and 149, Jackson this week will ruck against Port Adelaide's Sam Hayes. He is still at a great price and will offer instant reward this week.

Matt Crouch (MID, $759,000) – Crouch did it again … another 100-plus score last week means that he has hit triple figures in his last three games. His fourth is right around the corner.

The $991,000 question this week is … will Clayton Oliver (MID, $991,000) be tagged by the dangerous Finn Maginness? Maginness has clamped down many star players this year and if Oliver is on his radar, a score under 100 is all but certain.

Clayton Oliver during the round 22 match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $844,000) has hit some great form at the right time of the year scoring 121 and 130 in his last two games. Although he dropped off after his bye, his return to form has caught the eye of thousands of coaches who have traded him in this week.

Unfortunately, Tom Liberatore (MID, $875,000) will be missing this week after being concussed last round on 22 points. He has had an outstanding season averaging over 100 for the first time in his career but now must be traded.

Tom Liberatore is helped from the field after being injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Lachie Neale (MID, $806,000) also finds himself on the chopping block after averaging 81 in his last three games. Neale was hot property throughout the bye rounds … and is now being shown the door.

No.1 – Tim English v West Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 1:10pm AEST

English has been in amazing form averaging 127 over his last three games. The Eagles have given up plenty of points to opposition rucks this year and in 2022, English scored 132 against them.

Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No.2 – Marcus Bontempelli v West Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 1:10pm AEST

Match-ups don't get much easier than this and I'm expecting Bontempelli to cash in. Last week, Fremantle had seven players hit triple figures against the Eagles and a big score here is on the cards.

No.3 – Rowan Marshall v Geelong @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:25pm AEST

Marshall loves playing at Marvel Stadium where he has average 123 in his last six games. With Rhys Stanley missing, he should be awesome coming off scores of 131, 116, 114 and 123.

No.4 – Rory Laird v Sydney @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 7:10pm ACST

Since coming back from a shoulder injury, Laird has averaged 114. He scored 138 against the Swans last year and returns home where he has averaged 121 in his last five games.

No.5 – Tom Green v Essendon @ GIANTS Stadium, SAT 4:35pm AEST

Green has been in great form scoring 118 and 141 in his last two games. He scored 111 against the Bombers in round four and should be great again on Saturday afternoon.

