WE'VE reached the final round of the season, and Michael 'Fish' Whiting is leading the pack by two points from Riley Beveridge.
The duo have gone for identical tips this week, meaning Fish will be our AFL.com.au tipping winner.
However, we could have a tie for second, with Matthew Lloyd only one point behind Beveridge in second place and the pair having gone one tip different this week. Lloyd is tipping the Demons on Sunday, while Beveridge thinks the Swans will get the job done.
None of our tipsters are giving the rampaging Saints a chance against Brisbane at the Lions' fortress, while there's also unanimous support for the Magpies against the Bombers and Port Adelaide against Richmond.
Sarah Black is the only one who thinks North Melbourne can end its losing streak with a win over Gold Coast.
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood – 40 points
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 139
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood – 45 points
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 137
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood – 22 points
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 136
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood – 21 points
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 133
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood – 44 points
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 133
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood – 43 points
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 131
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood – 39 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 129
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood – 33 points
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 129
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood – 23 points
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 126
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood – 35 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 125
KANE CORNES
Collingwood – 41 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 123
TOTALS
Essendon 0-11 Collingwood
Hawthorn 8-3 Fremantle
North Melbourne 1-10 Gold Coast
Brisbane 11-0 St Kilda
Geelong 2-9 Western Bulldogs
West Coast 0-11 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 11-0 Richmond
Sydney 6-5 Melbourne
Carlton 9-2 Greater Western Sydney