Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WE'VE reached the final round of the season, and Michael 'Fish' Whiting is leading the pack by two points from Riley Beveridge.

The duo have gone for identical tips this week, meaning Fish will be our AFL.com.au tipping winner.

However, we could have a tie for second, with Matthew Lloyd only one point behind Beveridge in second place and the pair having gone one tip different this week. Lloyd is tipping the Demons on Sunday, while Beveridge thinks the Swans will get the job done.

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

None of our tipsters are giving the rampaging Saints a chance against Brisbane at the Lions' fortress, while there's also unanimous support for the Magpies against the Bombers and Port Adelaide against Richmond.

Sarah Black is the only one who thinks North Melbourne can end its losing streak with a win over Gold Coast.

Check out the other R24 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – 40 points

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 139

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood – 45 points

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 137

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood – 22 points

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 136

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood – 21 points

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 133

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood – 44 points

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 133

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood – 43 points

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 131

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood – 39 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 129

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood – 33 points

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 129

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood – 23 points

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 126

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood – 35 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 125

KANE CORNES

Collingwood – 41 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 123

TOTALS

Essendon 0-11 Collingwood

Hawthorn 8-3 Fremantle

North Melbourne 1-10 Gold Coast

Brisbane 11-0 St Kilda

Geelong 2-9 Western Bulldogs

West Coast 0-11 Adelaide

Port Adelaide 11-0 Richmond

Sydney 6-5 Melbourne

Carlton 9-2 Greater Western Sydney