Michael Long will begin another 650km trek to Canberra to support the Yes campaign for the Voice referendum, 19 years after his first journey

Michael Long begins the Long Walk to the 'G before the 2023 Dreamtime at the 'G clash. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON great Michael Long has urged all Australians to come together, join him and share their stories as he embarks on another Long Walk, 19 years after his first trek from Melbourne to Canberra.

From Sunday, August 27, Long will walk 650km from Melbourne Town Hall to Parliament House in Canberra to raise awareness and support of the Yes campaign for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum to be held later this year.

The journey was originally planned for 2024 to mark the 20th anniversary of the original Long Walk but it's been brought forward to build support for the Voice.

"We'd love everyone to come along, support the Walk, support the referendum and the Yes campaign," Long told Yokayi Footy.

"I'm really excited ... it's been nearly 20 years this year and the legs aren't as good as they were that long ago but that's part of bringing people along ... so that people get a real understanding of what the referendum is all about."

Long said his first journey to Canberra in 2004 was prompted by the abolishment of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission, and his subsequent concerns about the representation of First Nations people.

He said many of the issues that sparked the inaugural Long Walk were yet to be resolved, and supporting the Yes campaign for the Voice was an important step in the process.

"It's a really important year for all Australians. We know what football's done in terms of changing people's attitudes," he said.

"[The Voice is] not perfect but I think it's an important year for all Australians, especially Indigenous people and recognising Indigenous people in the Constitution, but (also) things that affect us as people. We haven't got that right. You only have to look at closing the gap and that's not closing, that's widening.

"It's important that we have a Voice and have a say. But we ultimately need to work together, but also walk together. That's why there's a real strong message that as part of this Walk and part of this referendum, (we need to) share some of those stories and meeting a lot of people along the way who will hopefully come and join us."

Kevin Sheedy and Michael Long at the 2023 Dreamtime at the 'G game between Essendon and Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

Long has been a key figure in advocating for the rights of First Nations people in football and the wider Australian community for almost 30 years.

He took a stand against on-field racial abuse in 1995 after he was vilified by Collingwood's Damian Monkhorst, and along with his former coach Kevin Sheedy, has been a key figure in building the profile of the annual Dreamtime at the 'G game between Essendon and Richmond each year.

Long said it was important for the Australian community to come together and take the opportunity that the Voice referendum offers to make a positive change for First Nations people across Australia.

Michael Long with supporters including Richard Marles, Linda Burney and Linda Dessau at the Long Walk to the 'G in May 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're supporting what the referendum is about - that Aboriginal people can advocate on issues and challenges that we face - and obviously build a groundswell of support for the Yes campaign because there's been a lot of work that's gone into the campaign... this is our time to make that change," he said.

"I want that to happen now, not in another 20 years, because we were talking about those issues 19 years ago.

"We all have a role to play, whether you're black, white, across the board. We need to make that change now while we're in our time."

Register HERE to attend the launch event for The Long Walk on Sunday, August 27 at Melbourne Town Hall, places are limited.

