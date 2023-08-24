St Kilda will be aiming to claim a prized top-four scalp when it takes on Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday

St Kilda players sing the team song after beating Geelong in R23 at Marvel Stadium on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon has challenged his team to close the gap on the top four after achieving a "nice little milestone" in snaring a finals berth.

The Saints were widely tipped to struggle this year amid an early-season injury crisis, but Lyon helped his team to buck the odds and lock in a top-eight spot.

St Kilda (52 points) heads into the final round in sixth and will host an elimination final if it can keep seventh-placed Sydney (50 points) and eighth-placed GWS (48 points) below them.

The Saints take on Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday, while Sydney hosts Melbourne at the SCG on Sunday and GWS is away to Carlton later that day.

St Kilda has failed to beat Collingwood, Port Adelaide, Brisbane or Melbourne this year - all sides that will finish in the top four.

But it can buck that trend against the Lions this weekend and Lyon wants to see his team take it up to the premiership fancies.

"That top four has put a gap on the rest of the competition, so we're trying to bridge the gap this week," Lyon told reporters on Thursday.

"(Brisbane) looked pretty impressive on Friday night against the Pies. They're potentially a great team, they've got a lot of talent.

"But my boys work really hard and we've got a really good system, so we'll see where it takes us."

The Saints last played finals in 2020. The previous time before that was 2011, when they were still being coached by Lyon in his first stint at the club.

Lyon is happy to be back in the finals but he knows the real action is yet to begin.

"It's a nice little milestone. It's an objective of all the clubs," Lyon said.

Ross Lyon addresses his team during the R23 match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's not the highest bar, but it's a start.

"It's where everyone wants to be, but we've achieved nothing except get through qualifying."

Seb Ross will miss the clash with Brisbane due to a hamstring strain, but Lyon is optimistic the midfielder will be fit to return for the start of the finals.

Brisbane will secure second spot and a guaranteed two home finals if it can beat St Kilda.