Michael Voss isn't concerned about an incident in which Jacob Weitering appears to make contact with Toby Greene's eye

Jacob Weitering after the round 24 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023.

CARLTON coach Michael Voss is not worried about star defender Jacob Weitering's availability for the start of finals, despite suggestions from an opponent that he has a case to answer with the Match Review Officer.

In the third term Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene got in a scuffle with a couple of Blues, with vision of Weitering potentially making contact with the eye of the Giant.

"I don't know, he might be in trouble. I think I got in trouble for that, so we'll see how he goes," Toby Greene said post game.

But Voss isn't concerned about the incident, instead "comfortable with the commentary around it".

"I haven't actually had a look at it, I haven't been bothered to have a look at it," Voss said, further reiterating that he would only be speculating if he were to comment further.

He did, however, state just how important Weitering, who is Carlton's co-vice captain, is to Carlton.

"He's pretty important, I think that's probably stating the real obvious. He's had a fantastic year. Our leaders have been really important through this period of time," Voss said.

Although ending the season with a loss, there was plenty to celebrate for the Blues who had already secured a home final, their first top-eight finish since 2013, while also confirming they will "go to work" on where Friday's game was lost.

"It's a strange feeling this one, to lose and still win, it's a strange sort of feeling," Voss said.

"To come into the game and know that we had a position locked away and we had a home final, it's a significant achievement. From where we were to where we are, and we've got a finals series that we're about to get stuck into.

"The qualification period's done, asked certainly lots of questions of us, and we found our way through that and we're able to, in a couple of weeks, play a home final. I just can't wait."

Added to their finals qualification, spearhead Charlie Curnow secured his second Coleman medal in as many seasons with three goals on the night.

"It's really important that we celebrate those milestones and those achievements," Voss said.

"It always feels like with these Colemans and a Brownlow, it's like a club achievement as well, it feels like it's a real team achievement."

For Adam Kingsley, the opportunity to play finals in his first season at the top is in itself a win.

"It shows that we're capable, and that the work we've been doing as a coaching group has paid off," Kingsley said.

"But again, we've got higher aspirations than just making finals. We want to now try and win a final and we'll get back to work and try to play around how we beat St Kilda."

Kingsley's side was dealt a blow before the game, ruling star defender Sam Taylor out with a hamstring injury.

Confirming the injury was incurred in the second quarter of last week's monster 126-point win over Essendon, Kingsley said Taylor's availability for the first final in a fortnight was "touch and go".

"(The injury) looked minor on the scans, but again, we'll rehab him and see how he responds to training."

As a result, emerging Giants defender Jack Buckley was given the role on Curnow and, despite a shaky start, settled into the game well.

Jack Buckley spoils Charlie Curnow during the round 24 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023.

"Probably the first 10 minutes of the game I was a little worried," Kingsley said of the matchup.

"I think Curnow started obviously, extremely well, but then Jack just has that ability just to keep fighting, just to keep hanging in there."

The Giants will now face St Kilda in Melbourne in an elimination final in two weeks, while Carlton will host Sydney in the other elimination final.