He's no stranger to setting a finals series alight, and Charlie Cameron is primed to make an impact for the Lions this September

Charlie Cameron walks onto the field ahead of round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Cameron says nothing changes for him come finals time, but his results show otherwise.

Brisbane's dynamic small forward has a record the envy of most in September, and once again he's rounded into form nicely as the Lions prepare to face Port Adelaide in a qualifying final at the Gabba on Saturday night.

Cameron will run out for his 200th game just a week after being named an All-Australian for the second time in his career.

But despite the home-and-away accolade, it's the finals time that he truly shines.

Charlie Cameron kicks a goal during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In 16 finals, Cameron has kicked 34 goals. The average of better than two a game outstrips his career mark of 1.78 a game.

Look a little closer, and in his nine finals since crossing to Brisbane from Adelaide, he's kicked 23 goals – a remarkable number for a part of the ground that can see so little of the ball.

Speaking prior to Brisbane's main training session of the week on Thursday morning, the 29-year-old said his focus was to stay relaxed, but he knew it was coming.

"There's just a bit more expectation and pressure," Cameron said.

"I'm always looking forward to finals ... you want to play good in big games.

"Nothing's changed, just a bit more excitement and pressure.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"You've just got to give yourself an opportunity to get involved early, that's something I try to do in finals, to try to get some confidence.

"You've got to make the most of your opportunities when they come around."

Cameron kicked two goals in an influential first finals performance for Adelaide in a win over the Western Bulldogs in 2015 and has not looked back.

He kicked five in the Crows' 2017 preliminary final win over Geelong, another five for Brisbane against Melbourne in a qualifying final loss in 2021 – his 150th game – and last year played a big role in wins over Richmond and the Demons with three goals in each game.

Learn More 00:42

Cameron said he builds his game off pressure. He's ranked No.2 in the competition behind Kysaiah Pickett for tackles inside forward 50. It was a category he led in 2022.

But with another 53 goals this season, it's again his exploits around goal that have turned heads.

Four of the past five seasons he has topped the half century, with only the COVID-19 interruptions in 2020 stopping the streak.

It's been far from smooth sailing this season though, with a round 16 collision with Richmond's Trent Cotchin leaving Cameron with a broken bone under his nose and without his two front teeth.

Learn More 00:56

Although he plays without the teeth at the moment and has some false ones in place to get him through the week, Cameron will require post-season surgery to reinstate them.

He has now played 115 consecutive games, the third longest active streak in the AFL, and says the month following the incident was difficult.

"I was a bit worried with the teeth missing and having, not nightmares, but just your reaction to having another contest like that," he said.

"I had a patch of six weeks where I wasn't playing up to the standard and had to set myself for the last four weeks and have a good block before finals and I thought I did that.

"I think I was worrying too much. The last four weeks I just had to keep it simple and play my role and make the most of my opportunities."

Cameron kicked nine goals in the final three matches of the season, including four in a brilliant display against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, to set himself for another big role in September.