Sam Docherty, Patrick Cripps, Blake Acres and Marc Pittonet sing the team song after Carlton's win over Melbourne at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss wants his players to embrace the occasion on Friday night, as the club gears up for its first final in a decade when it hosts Sydney in front of a sold-out MCG.

The Blues haven't made September since 2013, yet rode a wave of momentum across a thrilling nine-match winning run in the second half of the season to secure a home elimination final.

The club will subsequently play to the strengths it displayed during that winning streak, with ruckman Marc Pittonet to return to the team alongside captain Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty.

Blake Acres is also available, having passed a fitness test on his bruised collarbone on Thursday morning, with small forward Jesse Motlop and tall defender Caleb Marchbank also believed to be in the coach's considerations.

Cripps, Docherty, Pittonet and Motlop were the only four players who didn't feature against Greater Western Sydney in round 24 to train on Thursday morning, with forward Corey Durdin the only player involved in that match not among the 26 at Ikon Park.

Blake Acres in action during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on September 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The final will come after a packed-out open training session last Saturday, with Voss hopeful that his Carlton team can harness the energy and momentum felt during their two-week preparations.

"We've felt that energy," Voss said on Thursday.

"We were left in no doubt once we finished Saturday's training session, just this wave of support there. Then you cast your mind forward to what (Friday night) will look like. It's going to be a packed house and a lot of interest around us.

"We appreciate that part of that is a celebration of what we've done so far, an acknowledgement of that. It's maybe a weight, but at the same time we realise we've got a job to do.

"We want all of that noise, we want that really positive energy, we want to put smiles on faces. To do that, we've got to go out and get our jobs done."

Sam Docherty with fans at a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on September 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Voss said he hasn't asked his Carlton team to balance its emotions ahead of its long-awaited finals campaign, saying he instead wants the Blues to fully embrace the excitement of featuring in September.

"That's probably the art in it a little bit, to bring energy at the right time," Voss said.

"I also don't think we should step away from that excitement. We said from the start that it was all going to be about staying in the present and living in the moment and making sure we enjoy whatever that looks like. That's the way we've approached it.

"We haven't asked them to be a certain demeanour, we've just asked them to be themselves. If they feel like they want to bring that energy, then bring it. But as we step in with 24 hours to go, we're obviously just really excited about what we need to be able to do.

"We start to lock in with what jobs need to be done, what roles need to be executed, how we take away Sydney's threats. It becomes more about the task than the occasion now."

Pittonet will partner Tom De Koning in the ruck, enabling key forward Harry McKay to spend more time in attack alongside the Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow, as Carlton considers a much taller side to face Sydney.

"We'll lean into our strengths," Voss said.

"You get to this part and you've got all of the information you need. We'll have a look at that. We're going to play our two rucks, so 'Pitto' will come in and play as well. Obviously, working with Tom, we feel like that's been a strength of ours throughout this year. They bounce off each other really well.

"They're obviously pretty good at their own individual roles, but we feel like we lean into our strengths there. It means that Harry gets to spend a little bit more time forward, partnering up with Charlie. How our system comes together and the roles within it, that will be important."