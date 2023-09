Join Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting for AFL Daily

Brayden Maynard and John Noble after Collingwood's loss to Brisbane in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Fish unpack John Noble's omission from blockbuster final

- Do the Dees need more from Clayton Oliver?

- Trade wheels start to turn: Latest on Ratugolea, McAdam, McKay, Grundy, Henry

- King of the Gabba, Charlie Cameron, set to play his 200th

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.