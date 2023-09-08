Brisbane's forward set-up is 'primed' to create headaches for opposition defences, Zac Bailey says

BRISBANE has stars on every line, but its dynamic forwards have the potential to elevate the Lions from contenders to premiers this September.

Although they were pipped by Adelaide (by just 13 points) as the highest-scoring team this season, Chris Fagan's men have again proven how lethal they are when the ball goes inside 50.

Five years in succession they've been ranked among the three highest-scoring teams in the League.

However, unlike previous seasons where the scales tipped a little too much to the attacking side of the ledger, this year has seen a more balanced approach as the electric forwards have prioritised team defence with the same value as kicking goals.

But the closing speed of Charlie Cameron, Lincoln McCarthy, Zac Bailey and Cam Rayner won't be at the forefront of Port Adelaide defenders' minds at the Gabba on Saturday night, it'll be how they curtail their influence with ball in hand.

That's the trick with this Brisbane forward set-up – there's no one player a defender can zone off to help a teammate with who doesn't cause stress.

Cameron has kicked 53 goals this year, the fourth time he's hit the half-century in the past five seasons.

Joe Daniher has kicked 51, and that includes 25 per cent of his game time coming as a back-up ruckman.

Eric Hipwood has kicked 39, Bailey 26, McCarthy 23 and Rayner 20. If Brisbane's midfield wins enough ball – and that's a big if against the dynamic Port onballers – there's danger everywhere forward of centre.

Bailey, who was taken with pick No.15 in the same 2017 AFL Draft that Rayner went at No.1, told AFL.com.au there was a level of comfort having so many familiar faces around him heading into a fifth consecutive finals campaign.

"At the moment we're gelling really well, we've got a good mixture and been together a long time," Bailey said.

"We've got a good chemistry.

"A lot of our forwards are dangerous. Charlie was All-Australian, Joey kicked over 50 … and a lot of our forwards are buying into team roles.

"It probably takes a little bit of time, which we've had together with a similar forward line. You read other players, learn their strengths and learn what your teammates are doing in different situations."

Bailey has continued to develop his midfield impact, used at an average of eight centre bounces a game over the final month of the season.

Like Daniher and Bailey, Rayner has shown diversity in his game this year too, taking on the role as the pseudo third 'tall' forward following the knee injury to Jack Gunston. Bailey's voice rises a level when talking about his powerful teammate.

"He can play anywhere," he said. "He's best what he's doing now, flying for marks, leading up, crashing packs. I think it helps everyone when he's flying for marks like that.

"The way he's able to use his body is just so good now. This year, he's grabbing the ball and backing himself to take on the tackler, if he's able to draw one or stand up in the tackle, it's such a weapon for us.

"Teams in the past like Geelong, with mature bodies, have been able to break through tackles and feed it off, which is important.

"We've had three or four years of experience together now and we're able to do that a little more ourselves."

It's not just the physical maturity 23-year-old Bailey says is now so important, but the mental growth.

"Just that little bit of composure. When you're young and have no finals experience you don't know what to expect and can get a little shocked," he said.

"It's not great we've had three or four years of learning, but we have.

"We're primed now, it's a great opportunity for us."