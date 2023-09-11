Jack Sinclair was disappointed about how the Saints' promising season came to an end

St Kilda players leave the ground dejected after a loss to Greater Western Sydney in the elimination final on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL-AUSTRALIAN playmaker Jack Sinclair will look back on Ross Lyon's "year of exploration" with mixed emotions after St Kilda's flat finals exit.

The Saints entered September daring to dream of a fairytale finish to the club's 150th year, which doubled as Lyon's first in his second coming as coach.

But Sinclair concedes they were "outworked" by a hungry Greater Western Sydney side that was "harder in the contest" during Saturday's 24-point elimination final defeat.

"It's been a year of growth but we're pretty disappointed with that performance," Sinclair said.

"We didn't really know what to expect this year and overall we've had a lot of positives but I felt like we took a step back.

"There's a few regrets, which hurts."

Sinclair and most of his teammates had their first taste of finals action in Melbourne and relished the experience of playing in front of more than 68,000 fans at the MCG.

Now they want more, but are well aware the onus is on them to deliver next season and beyond.

"We hadn't played finals for a few years but I feel like this is the minimum standard for us," Sinclair said.

"Ross has got really high expectations of the group and that's why he's pretty flat. It's good to get here but that's the minimum requirement for us.

"We just want to keep growing from here but it's easier said than done.

Ross Lyon and Jack Steele before St Kilda's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Every team is going to do the same in the off-season – try to get better – and that's the challenge for us."

St Kilda unearthed some young talent this season and saw plenty of progression from their impressive band of inexperienced players.

Anthony Caminiti, Mitch Owens, Mattaes Phillipou, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Marcus Windhager were among the standout youngsters billed as those who will drive the Saints forward.

"You find out a lot about the kids who have really stood up all year," Sinclair said.

"I feel like a lot of our senior guys have continued to improve too, which is a really important tone to set for those young guys."