The Crows have axed four players from their list

Jackson Hately in action during the round 15 clash between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Blundstone Arena on June 26, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JACKSON Hately and Tyler Brown are among four players axed by Adelaide.

Hately, who joined the Crows ahead of the 2021 season after two years with Greater Western Sydney, and Brown, the son of Collingwood great Gavin, are joined by Andrew McPherson and Tariek Newchurch in being told they wouldn't be offered contracts for next season.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

Pick No.14 in the 2018 draft, Hately played 15 games for the Crows across three years, having featured 13 times for the Giants.

Brown played just one game in Adelaide colours, having joined the club via the pre-season supplemental selection period after being axed by the Magpies.

McPherson played 28 AFL games, while Newchurch – who joined the Crows via their Next Generation Academy in 2020 – never featured at senior level.

"These are always difficult decisions that unfortunately need to be made at this time of the year," Adelaide general manager list management and strategy Justin Reid said.

Learn More 05:51

"Andrew, Jackson, Tariek and Tyler have all made valuable contributions to our club in the varying amounts of time they have spent with us.

"All four players leave the club with our thanks and best wishes for the future."

The Crows, who missed the finals in 2023, saw Paul Seedsman retire in August, while Fischer McAsey stepped away from the game in January.