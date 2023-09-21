Vote for The Traders for the Listeners' Choice Award in the Australian Podcast Awards

The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

IT HAS been another big year for The Traders.

Once again in 2023, The Traders brought you all the latest news, advice and more from the world of AFL Fantasy, including a weekly podcast and a live stream bringing you all the teams on Thursday nights.

VOTE NOW Cast your vote for The Traders in the Australian Podcast Awards

The Traders also previewed every club and position during the pre-season to help coaches set up their teams.

Warnie, Calvin and Roy are currently in the top 20 for the Listeners' Choice Award in the Australian Podcast Awards, with voting closing on November 7.

So, if you enjoyed all the fun and excellent advice from the boys this year, cast your vote here.

The Traders have previously finished in the top 10 for the Listeners' Choice Award, while they were runners-up for the Best Sports Podcast last year.