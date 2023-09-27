DMA'S will perform for FREE at the at the 2023 AFL Footy Festival, outside the MCG

Australian rock band, DMA'S. Picture: Supplied

THE AFL is excited to announce Australian rock band, DMA'S, will perform at the 2023 AFL Footy Festival on Friday, September 29.

Fans will have the chance to watch the trio for FREE at the main stage at Yarra Park outside the MCG at 12:30pm following the completion of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade.

DMA'S is one of several acts performing throughout the four-day Footy Festival, including HAYBAX, DJ Nico, kids disco party DJs and a number of fan-favourite City of Melbourne buskers.

The Sydney-based trio was formed in 2012 and since then have taken the music charts by storm, releasing four critically acclaimed albums in the last decade. Their highly acclaimed debut single 'Delete' received Platinum status in Australia, and in 2018 they blew fans away when they covered Cher's hit 'Believe', which was recently voted number one in Triple J's inaugural Hottest 100 Like A Version. The cover has reached an iconic status in popular culture – amassing 12.5M streams on YouTube, and two-times ARIA Platinum status in Australia, with over 40.5 million streams on Spotify.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said there was no better way to spend the Victorian public holiday.

"The AFL is thrilled to announce DMA'S will perform at the 2023 Footy Festival, which will be a fantastic way for event goers to cap off a great day out following the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade," Ms Rogers said.

"To provide fans with a free concert to one of Australia's most popular rock bands, and on the eve of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final is so exciting. We hope all fans soak up what the Footy Festival atmosphere has to offer."

The Footy Festival Live Site will open from Wednesday, September 27 and run until Saturday, September 30 for 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final Day.

Fans are spoiled for choice within the festival's grounds as they explore FREE entertainment offerings for the whole family, including player appearances, giveaways, music and some of Melbourne's best food trucks and bars.

For more information on the 2023 Footy Festival visit https://www.afl.com.au/footy-festival