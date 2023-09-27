Family links and premiership success feature in the two greats chosen by Collingwood and Brisbane to present the cup if either team wins the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Darcy and Peter Moore after Collingwood's win over GWS in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD legend Peter Moore could present his son Darcy with the premiership cup on Saturday after being confirmed as the Magpies' official cup presenter for the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Moore will present the cup should the Magpies win on Saturday, while Brisbane's three-time premiership coach Leigh Matthews will do the honours if the Lions are triumphant.

Matthews led the Lions to three flags between 2001 and 2003 having also coached Collingwood to a breakthrough premiership in 1990.

The AFL had already confirmed Mark Thompson, dual flag-winning coach of Geelong, will present the Jock McHale Medal to the winning coach.

Former Carlton and West Coast champion Chris Judd will present the Norm Smith Medal, while former Sydney Swans captain Josh Kennedy is this year's premiership cup ambassador.

Chris Judd (left) and Josh Kennedy during the official launch of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series at the Toyota Corporate Headquarters on September 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Moore's son Darcy was named Collingwood captain this year, following in his famous father's footsteps, which raises the prospect of a special family moment should the Pies salute on Saturday.

"It's a massive thrill and it's a great honour that the Club has asked me to do it," Moore said.

"Obviously me not winning one (Grand Final), I played in five for four losses and a draw all for Collingwood so to get the opportunity to present the Cup to Darce will be fantastic."

Matthews, one of the most decorated figures in the game, will hand the cup to current coach Chris Fagan and co-captains Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale.

Brisbane coach Leigh Matthews celebrates victory over Essendon in the 2001 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Playing in a Grand Final is a special achievement for any club and I’m looking forward to the contest on Saturday," he said.

"I've been involved in 12 Grand Finals as a player and coach, but this would be a special opportunity and I'm honoured that the Lions have asked me to play a role."

The AFL has also confirmed the umpiring group for this year's decider, which will be led by Matt Stevic in what will be his 11th AFL Grand Final.